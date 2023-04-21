Habeck wants to cook up Germany’s climate balance – with a dirty trick

In order to achieve the climate protection goals, an average of up to five wind turbines and solar systems would have to be installed in Germany every day on an area the size of more than 40 football pitches, explained Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently. That will be a tour de force, said the Chancellor.

That’s not good for the already meager German climate balance sheet. Germany also wants to phase out coal combustion by 2038. Where is all the green electricity for all the new electric cars and heat pumps supposed to come from? Where does all the biogas come from?

The three remaining nuclear power plants covered six percent of Germany’s electricity consumption last year. Now they are switched off. Instead, coal and gas-fired power plants have to make this contribution as long as wind power and solar plants are still waiting for approval.

Climate Minister Robert Habeck already seems to have found a way to save some power. A statistical trick lightens the heavy burden of climate protection a little. However, this – well – “embellishment” of the energy statistics is not particularly green and sustainable.

Habeck wants to turn waste incineration into renewable energy

Anyone who obediently separates their waste at home will rub their eyes in amazement at the latest work from Robert Habeck’s climate protection ministry. In a current draft of the Heating Act (“Building Energy Act”), the “unavoidable waste heat” from waste incineration plants should be 100 percent renewable.

As a reminder: The aim of the German and European recycling strategy is to recycle as much waste as possible, since it is a raw material. However, those who incinerate this recyclable waste waste much more energy than they gain. It is the goal of all EU member states to recycle as much paper, cardboard, glass, plastic, electronic waste and organic waste as possible.

Unfortunately, there is still far too little separation between households and businesses. And far too much resource-rich waste is thrown into the black bin. According to the Federal Environment Agency, two-thirds of the black residual waste bin still contains recyclable resources that still have to be separated. But the contents of the black bin usually go directly to the waste incineration plants.

Instead of making it more difficult to burn raw materials, the Ministry of Climate Protection now even declares them to be 100 percent “renewable”.

Habeck promotes the waste of raw materials

This is counterproductive and contradicts the principles of the Circular Economy Act:

First of all, it is about avoiding waste as much as possible.

If waste arises, it should be recycled.

If residual waste is no longer suitable for recycling, it can still be used to produce high-quality alternative fuels.

And only when even this is no longer possible does the waste incineration plant appear at the very end.

Valuable biogas and high-quality compost for agriculture can be produced from the organic waste. They belong in the compost bin. Plastics and paper can be recycled several times, they belong in the yellow and blue bins. Instead of rewarding the separation of waste and the conservation of raw materials, Habeck is now promoting increased incineration and the waste of raw materials. What is supposed to be “renewable” about it remains unexplained.

Incentive for more waste incineration

The need in the Habeck household seems to be great. The traffic light coalition wants every newly installed heating system to be operated on the basis of 65 percent renewable energies from 2024 onwards. Apparently, you now have to write down renewable energies by law. But this will have serious consequences for raw materials, recycling and biogas production: Cities and districts will see this law as an incentive and encouragement for more waste incineration. After all, they operate most of these raw material destruction plants.

How does the coalition then intend to explain to citizens why it is still worth separating waste? Why not just throw everything in the black bin when the waste miraculously turns into renewable energy?

According to the government’s wishes, the Bundestag should pass the law before the summer break. Strange that so far no outcry has been heard from environmental and nature conservation organizations.