Habeck wants to extend the gas storage law until 2027: Newspaper for municipal economy

“Essential building block” for security of supply

“The instrument has proven to be a very important building block for strengthening precautions and ensuring security of supply in the past winter,” the statement said. “It should therefore be extended, as it continues to be of great importance for strengthening precautionary measures.”

The necessary work on a draft bill for the extension was in progress.

Current save targets

The current law stipulates that German gas storage facilities must be 85 percent full by October 1st, 95 percent by November 1st and 40 percent by February 1st.

The storage operators are initially responsible for this. If this does not succeed, the market area manager THE comes into play.

Gas storage level: 69 percent

On Thursday morning, German gas storage facilities were almost 69 percent full on average. Previously, net data had been saved for six consecutive days.