Home » Habeck wants to extend the gas storage law until 2027: Newspaper for municipal economy
Business

Habeck wants to extend the gas storage law until 2027: Newspaper for municipal economy

by admin
Habeck wants to extend the gas storage law until 2027: Newspaper for municipal economy

“Essential building block” for security of supply

“The instrument has proven to be a very important building block for strengthening precautions and ensuring security of supply in the past winter,” the statement said. “It should therefore be extended, as it continues to be of great importance for strengthening precautionary measures.”

The necessary work on a draft bill for the extension was in progress.

Current save targets

The current law stipulates that German gas storage facilities must be 85 percent full by October 1st, 95 percent by November 1st and 40 percent by February 1st.

The storage operators are initially responsible for this. If this does not succeed, the market area manager THE comes into play.

Gas storage level: 69 percent

On Thursday morning, German gas storage facilities were almost 69 percent full on average. Previously, net data had been saved for six consecutive days.

See also  Gold trading strategy on June 4th: Market sentiment has changed! Long recommended exit provider FX678

You may also like

Bitcoin at its lowest since March. It’s a...

Reports by court experts show: Siegfried Wolf was...

Agreement on Eurovita policies: the big insurance companies...

Stake-Hub expands team of experienced market analysts

OroArezzo, in 2022 the export of the gold...

Berlusconi, Veronica Lario: “He suffers, he tries hard”

Warning strike canceled on the railways

Berlusconi, fleet of dream planes. The highlight? A...

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Increased pensions: richer checks for pensioners up to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy