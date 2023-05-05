Habeck wants to subsidize electricity prices for industry with billions

According to Habeck, the concept should then be replaced by a so-called transformation price, which ties in with the expansion of renewable energies. Companies should then benefit directly from the reduced production costs of wind or solar power and conclude contracts directly with the operators. “The massive expansion of renewable energies is coupled with clever instruments for industry to have direct access to cheap green electricity,” said Habeck. But this will still take some time, which is why we now need the state-reduced price, which Habeck calls the “bridging electricity price”.

also read an interview with Federal Finance Minister Lindner on the industrial electricity price: “I prefer market-based solutions”

In particular, the financing of the reduced industrial electricity price should cause discussions in the traffic light government. Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) had already stated that he saw no leeway for this. Relying on direct state aid is “economically unwise” and contradicts the principles of the social market economy, he wrote in a guest article for the “Handelsblatt”. Lindner had also spoken out against opening up the Economic Stabilization Fund.