Federal Economics Minister Habeck warns against investing in fossil fuels, which are a dead end. Why he is relying on renewables instead.

Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck advises against installing new oil and gas heating systems in the coming months. “The heat pump pays off over a period of 18 years. In addition, prices will soon fall. That’s why panicking at the last minute would be really wrong,” said the Green politician to the newspapers of the Funke media group. “No one should quickly install an oil or gas heating system. Fossil energies are a dead end, not a money box.”

The Vice Chancellor added that the prices for natural gas and heating oil would rise continuously from 2027 onwards as a result of EU emissions trading. “For this reason alone, you should rely on renewables for such a long-term investment as heating.” But because heat pumps have so far been more expensive to buy than gas heaters, “we will help people with the changeover with financial support”.

Habeck was reluctant to comment on the proposal by Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) to pay scrapping bonuses based on the age of the previous heating system. “A link to the age of a heater starts with the climate protection effect. That is an important aspect, but we then have to see how we can ensure social balance,” he said. “It is important to me that people with lower and middle incomes in particular receive clear support.” According to Habeck, the concept for social compensation should be ready when the cabinet deals with the Building Energy Act.

The Vice-Chancellor defended the controversial exceptions to the heating exchange for over 80-year-olds. “We want to introduce a blanket exemption for very old people. If their heating breaks down and is beyond repair, they don’t have to switch to renewable heating,” he said. Habeck made it clear that under 80-year-olds could also apply for an exception if replacing the heating “would mean undue hardship”. For everyone, “including the 79-year-old, there is still the possibility of specifically applying for an exception”. (dpa)