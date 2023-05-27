Habeck’s heating law on hold? The traffic light is about to be tested to its breaking point

7
EThe start of the planned new heating regulations at the beginning of 2024 seems increasingly unrealistic. The traffic light groups agreed on Tuesday that the draft for the new Building Energy Act (GEG) would not be discussed in parliament this week in the first reading. This means that the time until the Bundestag summer break from July 7th is running out.
The heating law becomes a crucial test for the traffic light government.
