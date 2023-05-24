Habeck’s strange home game in the German electronics industry

Robert Habeck obviously had fun. “I’ve been Minister for 16 months now, but I’ve never experienced such a cool reception,” the Federal Minister of Economics begins his appearance at the annual congress of the German electronics industry.

The Greens politician was welcomed in the darkened hall of the Berlin Congress Center bcc with a light show to match the AC/DC classic “Thunderstruck” roaring loudly from the speakers. He really liked that, praises Habeck. And it should by no means be the only recognition for the industry.

The annoyance of the past days and weeks with Graichen affair and ongoing controversy about it Building Energy Act (GEG) with the controversial heating specifications seemed to have been blown away. But Habeck also met a grateful audience.

More about the energy transition “Too many unanswered questions”

Because the industry supports his heating plans and also advocates as much electrification as possible. This is the only way to achieve the climate goals, according to the Association of the Electrical and Digital Industry (ZVEI), whose claim has been “All-Electric-Society” for some time.

The fact that the current path with energy transition and green transformation in industry is worthwhile for the industry is not concealed. “We’re also the secret winners,” says the newly re-elected ZVEI President Gunther Kegel to.

And indeed there are signs of a boom for large parts of the electronics industry. After all, the companies in this sector sell the right components and products, for example for the necessary grid expansion, for switchgear and substations, for energy storage, for Smart Meter and intelligent power grids or also for digitization and automation.

Special case electrical industry

Kegel sees a few percentage points more growth than is already possible for large parts of the industry in the coming years, if not decades. Even now, the electronics industry stands out from other branches of industry in Germany.

While mechanical engineering and the chemical industry expect production to fall, the ZVEI recently raised its annual forecast from zero to one to two percent, despite what it calls a “challenging macroeconomic geopolitical environment”.

And that still seems conservative. Because in the first quarter, production by companies rose by six percent in real terms, adjusted for price. In addition, the order backlog is at a historically high level of 5.5 months.

It is true that the sectors related to the construction industry in particular are weakening. And also the hype among them Wallboxen has dropped noticeably after federal funding ended.

But the industrial outfitters are booming. And the suppliers for intelligent power grids and the grid expansion as a whole are now fully booked for the next two to three years, as reported by the head of the association, Kegel.

“We finally have to initiate a heat transition”

Meanwhile, the slump in business with electrical installations for buildings could end soon, even if the construction crisis in Germany continues. This also has something to do with Habeck’s heating plans.

Because 70 percent of the electrical systems in the building stock in Germany are older than 40 years and are therefore not prepared for new applications such as heat pumps or energy storage, according to the ZVEI. “They have to be checked beforehand and, if necessary, renovated,” says Wolfgang Weber, the chairman of the board of the association.

He welcomes the GEG and calls the discussions about it “excessively excited”. No more time should be wasted now. The conversion towards climate neutrality has been progressing in small steps for too long. “The idea behind it is correct. We must finally initiate the heat transition,” demands Weber.

also read Nothing under 500,000 euros

However, the market should decide on the technology used. “We advocate openness to technology instead of precise specifications.” However, Weber considers the heat pump to be particularly suitable and refers to technical data on efficiency. In this way, three to four kilowatt hours of heat would be generated from one kilowatt hour of electricity.

A gas heater, on the other hand, only creates 0.9 kilowatt hours of heat with one kilowatt hour of gas. And with hydrogen, the factor is even worse.

Habeck praises the electrical industry

Minister Habeck also registered this affirmative attitude and instinctively used it to win over the room with around 700 industry representatives. In any case, there was much more applause than before during the speeches by the digital minister Volker Wissing (FDP) and Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Green).

Habeck repeatedly said words of praise, such as “Thank you for showing what Germany is capable of”. He emphasized the commitment, innovative strength and “clever ideas” of the electronics industry and painted a rosy future: “Digitization and electrification will significantly shape the business models of the future – and they will therefore be a leading industry.”

also read

In between, Habeck has repeatedly defended the planned green transformation and thus also his GEG. “If we don’t do it because it’s too strenuous, too expensive, too complicated, too politically demanding and too crass, then that’s a fatal political mistake and endangers prosperity. We have to change because the world around us is changing.”

But of course you can talk about the speed, the sequence of steps, the composition of the plans, the funding, the pricing, the control. “These are all relevant political debates and they have to be conducted energetically and with commitment.” Recently, however, the debate has taken on “interesting traits”, especially on the subject of JIT.

Criticism of the heat pump plan

The ZVEI, on the other hand, is critical of Habeck’s planned path to more heat pumps. “We need more market economy instead of dirigiste politics with sometimes very fine regulations,” says association president Kegel. And for him, that also includes competitive electricity prices for everyone.

“This helps industry with decarbonization, but also for achieving climate targets in the private sector, for example in transport and in the building sector. Because if electricity is cheap enough, people will voluntarily install a heat pump, even without a ban on gas heating. And then they buy electric cars instead of combustion engines.”

With the right electricity price, there is no need for many bids, prohibitions and legislative projects. Now only the minister has to understand that.

