ROMA – Eni is also in the sights of the hackerafter the attack that hit the Energy Services Manager in the night between Sunday and last Monday (Gse). The company’s internal protection systems have detected in recent days – “as part of the monitoring activities of IT infrastructures, strengthened following the start of the conflict in Ukraine” – “unauthorized access to the corporate network” and is working “to evaluate the consequences of the attack attempt, which are currently minor “.

Two episodes that trigger the maximum alert of intelligence e National Cybersecurity Agencyconsidering theRussian activism on the front of the cyber threat 25 days before the political elections in Italy. The hypothesis that an offensive campaign is underway has also been evaluated. Tomorrow a meeting of the Interministerial Committee for the Security of the Republic could take place at Palazzo Chigi, before the Council of Ministers (Cisr). The specialists of the Police post.

As for Gse, the attack took place “by means of a latest generation malware“and the company made it unavailable website and portals to “secure data and information systems”. For now, the site is still unreachable and experts from the National Cybersecurity Agency are working to remedy the attack and help restore services. In the same hours, the Municipality of Gorizia also suffered a ransomware-type cyber attack, that is with a ransom request and the action against Gse could belong to this same type, which is increasingly widespread.

Only yesterday the Authority delegated to the security of the Republic, Franco Gabrielli, had relaunched thecyber alert. “The hybrid threat – are the words of the undersecretary – has taken over physical warfare and I continue to consider everything that moves in the cyber space“The concern is shared by the government, which in the Aid bis decree has inserted a rule to allow intelligence operators to adopt measures of contrast in the cyber domain in case of “crisis or emergency in the face of threats that involve aspects of national security and cannot be faced only with resilience actions”.

It is not enough to strengthen the cyber defenses, therefore, it is also necessary to be able to counterattack.