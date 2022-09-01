Home Business Hacker, attack on Eni after the GSE. Maximum intelligence alert
Business

Hacker, attack on Eni after the GSE. Maximum intelligence alert

by admin
Hacker, attack on Eni after the GSE. Maximum intelligence alert

ROMA – Eni is also in the sights of the hackerafter the attack that hit the Energy Services Manager in the night between Sunday and last Monday (Gse). The company’s internal protection systems have detected in recent days – “as part of the monitoring activities of IT infrastructures, strengthened following the start of the conflict in Ukraine” – “unauthorized access to the corporate network” and is working “to evaluate the consequences of the attack attempt, which are currently minor “.

The footprints of Russian hackers on the attack on the GSE

by Giuliano Foschini

Two episodes that trigger the maximum alert of intelligence e National Cybersecurity Agencyconsidering theRussian activism on the front of the cyber threat 25 days before the political elections in Italy. The hypothesis that an offensive campaign is underway has also been evaluated. Tomorrow a meeting of the Interministerial Committee for the Security of the Republic could take place at Palazzo Chigi, before the Council of Ministers (Cisr). The specialists of the Police post.

Gas, Russia threatens not to reopen Nord Stream and to quadruple prices

by Luca Pagni

As for Gse, the attack took place “by means of a latest generation malware“and the company made it unavailable website and portals to “secure data and information systems”. For now, the site is still unreachable and experts from the National Cybersecurity Agency are working to remedy the attack and help restore services. In the same hours, the Municipality of Gorizia also suffered a ransomware-type cyber attack, that is with a ransom request and the action against Gse could belong to this same type, which is increasingly widespread.

See also  The stock exchanges today, October 26, 2021. The quarterly reports support the markets. Positive EU lists, new records on Wall Street

Eni: the tax on extra-profits triples to 1.4 billion

by Luca Pagni

Only yesterday the Authority delegated to the security of the Republic, Franco Gabrielli, had relaunched thecyber alert. “The hybrid threat – are the words of the undersecretary – has taken over physical warfare and I continue to consider everything that moves in the cyber space“The concern is shared by the government, which in the Aid bis decree has inserted a rule to allow intelligence operators to adopt measures of contrast in the cyber domain in case of “crisis or emergency in the face of threats that involve aspects of national security and cannot be faced only with resilience actions”.

It is not enough to strengthen the cyber defenses, therefore, it is also necessary to be able to counterattack.

You may also like

From January to July this year, the stabilization...

Eurozone: manufacturing PMI at 49.6 points in August

Discography, revenues up 18.1% in the first half...

iPhone 14 Pro punch hole or variable pill...

Global New Energy Vehicle Frontiers and Innovative Technologies

Negative start in Europe with all major indices...

The stock exchanges today, September 1st. Tension on...

iPhone 14 Pro punch hole or variable pill...

China hostage to zero Covid policy: private manufacturing...

Vanke A’s second-quarter profit exceeds 10 billion yuan,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy