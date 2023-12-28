Hackers crack Tesla – and discover secret “Elon mode”

Ein Tesla Model X.

picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS | David Zalubowski

Three doctoral students from the Technical University of Berlin have managed to break into Tesla’s system, this was first reported by “Spiegel”.

They were able to access company secrets. They also discovered the previously secret “Elon mode” in the vehicle manufacturer’s autopilot system.

The researchers used a so-called voltage glitch attack – and were surprised at how easily it worked.

German hackers have managed to break into Tesla’s system, this was first reported by “Spiegel“. Three doctoral students from the Technical University of Berlin were able to access company secrets – and discovered the previously secret “Elon mode” in the vehicle manufacturer’s autopilot system.

Read too

Plans for a secret committee, millions in payments only in installments: Internal documents show how powerful US investor 777 Partners really is at Hertha BSC

Hackers were surprised at how easy it was to access company secrets

Christian Werling, Niclas Kühnapfel and Hans Niklas Jacob are IT security researchers and look for vulnerabilities in systems, which they then report to the affected companies, the newspaper reports. Their goal is to better protect users. During the cyber attack on Tesla, they themselves were surprised at “how easily we could access Tesla’s company secrets,” Werling told “Spiegel”.

For the hack, the researchers carried out a so-called voltage glitch attack on the autopilot circuit board. With such an approach, the voltage is reduced for a brief moment. According to Jacob, such an attack is relatively easy in the realm of hardware hacking. “I would be very surprised if the competition hasn’t already gotten the information from Tesla’s boards in this way,” he said.

Tesla hackers discover secret Autopilot mode

The cyber attack made it possible for the trio to see which data Tesla selects to train its AI. They also managed to reconstruct a video of a Tesla driver that had already been deleted – but not yet overwritten – and to retrieve individual GPS data.

According to their own statement, the hackers were also able to show that there is a secret autopilot driving mode in Tesla cars. This is called “Executive Mode” in the system, but is nicknamed “Elon Mode”. This allows the vehicle to drive completely autonomously and the driver does not have to regularly hold his hands on the steering wheel.

Tesla’s IT security is generally good

The three doctoral students estimate that all Tesla vehicles have the security vulnerability they used, since the circuit board they hacked is installed in all of them – even in models without a vehicle assistance system. In principle, Tesla’s IT security is good, the researchers explained. Only voltage glitch attacks are a weak point.

Read too

Despite a hiring freeze and austerity program: VW is promoting over 100 managers – including a confidant of CEO Blume

Their successful Tesla hack was also difficult to carry out outside of a laboratory setting because it required physical access to the circuit board. Possible attackers would have to remove them and then reinstall them. This is theoretically possible in a workshop. However, according to the newspaper, “manipulation of the autopilot of other people’s parked Tesla vehicles” is hardly conceivable. Tesla was informed about the vulnerability by the researchers, but has not yet commented on the incident.

vn

Share this: Facebook

X

