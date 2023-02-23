Home Business Hackers, Italy under attack. Picardi: “Immediate countermeasures from the US and the EU”
Business

Hackers, Italy under attack. Picardi: “Immediate countermeasures from the US and the EU”

by admin
Hackers, Italy under attack. Picardi: “Immediate countermeasures from the US and the EU”

Pro-Russian hacker attack, interview by Affaritaliani.it to the top manager Picardi

United States and Europe they have to start together immediate countermeasures to cyber attacks implementing a coordinated common defence, which is the only way to defend oneself on a global geopolitical level”. As Alessandro Picardi, former Executive Vice President of Timhe comments the attack claimed by the pro-Russian hacker collective “NoName057” which on February 22 targeted the institutional sites of the Government, the Ministry of Defense and the Interior Ministry via the platforms of banks, carabinieri, Tim and many others.

“After breakfast with French croissants, we went to Italy for pizza,” the hackers wrote on theirs Telegram channel announcing that it has blocked access to the Ministry of Defense website. The motive? The weapons that Italy is giving to Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression. And the attack started just as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was still on Ukrainian soil to pay homage to the victims of Bucha and meet President Volodymyr Zelensky.

READ ALSO:

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Shock absorbers with discount for five industrial sectors

You may also like

Auto, Urso: “Incentives for national production are being...

Resolution 33 of 02/15/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Resolution 32 of 02/15/2023 – Expenditure authorization for...

The Milan Stock Exchange starts on the rise,...

30% of companies invest in Metaverse and Nft,...

EU-Tanzania Business Forum: over 500 million euros from...

Cotton pays attention to the performance of “Gold,...

EU-Tanzania Business Forum: work is underway

Pd, Cacciari: “Bonaccini and Schlein? Fried air. Just...

Tajani of struggle and government. What is happening...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy