view network The stock price of Haichang Ocean Park has continued to rise since August last year. After three or four months of sideways trading, it ushered in a shocking “big dive” on December 1.

In the early trading of the same day, Haichang’s stock price fell rapidly from the opening price of 3.23 Hong Kong dollars per share, and fell to a low of 0.81 Hong Kong dollars per share at 11 o’clock, with the largest drop of nearly 75%.

But then a large amount of bottom-hunting funds flowed in, and the stock price began to rise to around 1.8 Hong Kong dollars, and closed at 1.49 Hong Kong dollars per share, a drop of 53.87%. The total market value fell by more than half to HK$12.09 billion.

Regarding the “change” in the stock price, Haichang Ocean Park issued an announcement at noon stating that after making all reasonable inquiries about the company, the board of directors confirmed that it was not aware of any reasons for such stock price or trading volume changes, or any Information that must be disclosed to avoid a false market in the company’s securities, or any information that is required to be disclosed under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The market view believes that this move is mostly a “cutting leek” behavior by Zhuanggu, because in mid-November MSCI announced the change results of the semi-annual review, which showed that Haichang Ocean Park was successfully included in the MSCI China Index, and on November 30, The MSCI changes announced this time officially came into effect, and a large amount of passive funds flowed in, and became the target of “harvesting” by market stocks.

It can be seen from the turnover rate that the turnover rate of Haichang Ocean Park on December 1 was as high as 18.17%, which is an obvious main control. In the past few months, although some retail investors have withdrawn from the market, the stock price of Haichang Ocean Park is still relatively strong, and the sideways market is obvious. It is really that Zhuanggu is waiting for the best time to “change hands”.

After the morning’s “smashing the market”, Haichang Ocean Park soon ushered in bottom-hunting funds. If you buy at the lowest stock price of 0.81 Hong Kong dollars per share, by the end of the market, the bottom-hunting funds will earn about 0.68 Hong Kong dollars per share. Throughout the day, Haichang Ocean Park’s stock recorded a net purchase of 181 million Hong Kong dollars. If it was all bottom-hunting funds, it would have made a net profit of 150 million Hong Kong dollars in the afternoon alone.

In fact, the stock price of Haichang Ocean Park has been closely watched, and neither the performance fundamentals nor the news seem to be enough to support its stock price rise in the past year.

In late August last year, Haichang stock had a concentrated high turnover rate, and then the stock price continued to rise. This wave of market is obviously not due to performance stimulation. According to the interim report released by the company, the accumulated revenue in the first half of 2021 was 1.324 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of about 306.9%. narrowed to 277 million yuan.

The news disclosed by Haichang about its divestiture of nearly half of the theme park assets did not surface until mid-October last year. The company sold five theme park projects to South Korean private equity giant MBK Partners at a asking price of 6.53 billion yuan. According to this, it sold 100% of the equity in four completed Ocean Parks in Wuhan, Chengdu, Tianjin, and Qingdao, as well as Zhengzhou Ocean Park. 66% stake in Chang Ocean Park.

Since then, Haichang has started to focus on the “asset-light” route, and has successively signed “Ultraman”, “One Piece”, “Peppa Pig”, “Shaun the Sheep” and other well-known animation IP cooperation.

Perhaps it is such a great scene that makes the outside world have optimistic predictions about Haichang.

In fact, Haichang’s 2022 interim performance data released on August 30 showed that in the first half of the year, its revenue was only 258 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 80.51%; gross profit was -142 million yuan, compared with 494 million yuan in the same period last year; The loss before tax was 547 million yuan, a loss of 139 million yuan in the same period last year; the loss during the period was 548 million yuan, a loss of 278 million yuan in the same period last year.

At that time, Haichang’s stock had entered a sideways market, and even fell slightly. Individual retail investors began to withdraw from the market, but many people always had a fluke mentality, and an obvious trap in the stock market happened to be: believing that stocks would rise forever.

If retail investors want to fight wits and courage with the main force, most of them may lose their money.

On the afternoon of December 1, Haichang’s stock price rebounded, but this was the “superficial prosperity” introduced by Zhuanggu, and a new round of harvest could not be ruled out.

Look back at Haichang’s stock trends over the past year. At the beginning of the rise in August last year, the stock price hovered around HK$0.4 per share, and the total market value was only about HK$5 billion. On December 1, after the stock price dived, the market value fell back to HK$12 billion, still showing a huge increase.

But it is undeniable that Haichang has indeed spared no effort in the expansion of IP in theme parks.

In July this year, the world‘s first Ultraman-themed pavilion officially entered full-scale trial operation. In order to further build momentum, Shanghai Haichang also stated that it will be open to tourists born on October 1st nationwide for free, and the nighttime operating hours will be extended. National Day family discount tickets and other preferential fare policies have been introduced.

On September 19, Haichang also entered into a business cooperation agreement with China Ruyi Holdings Co., Ltd. (formerly Hengteng Network) and Ouhua Entertainment (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. The parties agreed to build a new strategic partnership, including the construction of a resource library , IP carrier promotion cooperation, IP ecological cooperation, global authorization and IP themed entertainment area cooperation.

On September 27, Haichang signed a cooperation framework agreement with ORIX (China) Industrial Holdings Co., Ltd. and Fujifilm (China) Investment Co., Ltd. to cooperate and develop in multiple fields centered on transparent projection film products. The three parties play their respective roles Product technology advantages, industrial and market resource advantages, in-depth cooperation with Fujifilm’s transparent projection film products, and at the same time expand entertainment facilities, VR, digital art and other fields with ORIX Industrial.

In addition, Haichang signed 5 new projects in September for the “Aquarium/Ocean Exploration Museum” product series, namely Shanghai Pujiang Cruise, Sichuan Yibin, Sichuan Guangyuan, Sichuan Luzhou and Hunan Loudi. On October 16, it announced the acquisition of 100% equity of Beibei Bottle (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd., a trendy brand smart manufacturer focusing on food and toys.

According to the news on November 27, Haichang Ocean Park signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Guangzhou Leman Culture and Entertainment Co., Ltd. The group will soon build the first “Children’s Ice and Snow Center” project in Shenzhen – the Haiya Colorful City Ice and Snow Theme Park Project in Bao’an District, Shenzhen.

On November 29, Haichang Ocean Park also went overseas, signing a cooperation agreement to provide consultation and suggestions for a 150-hectare tourism project in Boracay, the Philippines.

On November 30, Haichang Ocean Park officially became effective after being included in the MSCI China Index.

There is a lot of good news, but I still have a piece of advice – the stock market is risky, and investment needs to be cautious. You want “profits,” but others may be targeting your “costs.”