On August 2, the Hainan Provincial Department of Commerce, the Hainan Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, the Hainan Provincial Department of Finance, and the Hainan Provincial Public Security Department issued the “Notice on Carrying out the 2022 Encouraging Elimination of Old Cars Comprehensive Award Declaration Work”, which stated that,Owners of motor vehicles who meet the incentive conditions for obsolete vehicles can apply for a comprehensive reward of 8,000 yuan for energy-saving and emission reduction of scrapped and used vehicles. Each applicant can only enjoy the reward of 8,000 yuan once.

The full text is as follows:

Notice of Hainan Provincial Department of Commerce, Hainan Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, Hainan Provincial Department of Finance, and Hainan Provincial Public Security Department’s Notice on Carrying out the 2022 Comprehensive Award for Encouraging the Elimination of Old Cars

According to the “Several Measures for Encouraging the Use of New Energy Vehicles in Hainan Province in 2022”, the declaration of comprehensive incentive funds for encouraging the elimination of old vehicles and related matters are hereby notified as follows:

1. Reward objects

The object of financial incentives is for the automobile sales enterprises registered in our province to purchase new energy vehicles, and after they are registered with the traffic management department of the public security organ in our province, the enterprises that have the qualification for recycling and dismantling scrapped motor vehicles in our province shall scrap their names. Motor vehicle owners (individual and non-individual users, the same below) of old cars registered in our province. The following conditions must also be met:

(1) The newly purchased new energy vehicles are pure electric vehicles or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (including extended range) and fuel cell vehicles;

(2) Newly purchased new energy vehicles must be registered and licensed for the first time, and registered to obtain a special license plate for new energy vehicles;

(3) The purchase date of the new car must be from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, and the initial registration time should be before January 16, 2023 (inclusive), and earlier than the scrapped motor vehicle recycling certificate and motor vehicle The issuance time of the cancellation certificate is in the order of purchasing a new car – registering the license plate – scrapping the old car – issuing the recycling certificate and motor vehicle cancellation certificate – award declaration. All declaration procedures will be processed on January 31, 2023 (inclusive) completed before;

(4) The scrapped car must be an old car registered in our province under its name (the first registration time is before December 31, 2016 (inclusive), and it has been registered before December 31, 2021 (inclusive) vehicles of all types in its name);

(5) The applicant’s vehicle registration under the name of our province shall comply with the “Hainan Province Implementation”<中华人民共和国道路交通安全法>Article 14 of the Measures.

2. Reward standard

Owners of motor vehicles who meet the incentive conditions for obsolete vehicles can apply for a comprehensive reward of 8,000 yuan for energy-saving and emission reduction of scrapped and used vehicles. Each applicant can only enjoy the reward of 8,000 yuan once.

3. Reward declaration

Owners of motor vehicles that meet the requirements for award declarations shall apply voluntarily. The declaration period is from the date of issuance of this notice to January 31, 2023 (inclusive). In principle, declarations exceeding the declaration period will not be accepted. The specific declaration methods and application materials are as follows :

4. Incentive application review and disbursement

The application and review process for the comprehensive reward for energy saving and emission reduction of scrapped and used vehicles is based on the method of “reward application – system preliminary review – manual review – result announcement – bonus payment”.

(1) Application for awards. After the award application notice is released and the award application entrance is open, users can search and follow the public account of “Hainan New Energy Vehicle Promotion Center” through WeChat, and enter the award application applet from the menu item “Award and Supplement Application”;

(2) Preliminary examination of the system. The user registers and uploads relevant application materials as required, submits the application and waits for the system to review, after the review, it means that the user has passed the preliminary review;

(3) Manual review. After the system’s initial review judges that it has reached the reward standard for eliminating old cars, it must be confirmed by manual secondary review;

(4) Announcement of results. The Provincial Department of Commerce will publicize the reward results after the review and confirmation on the official website of the Hainan Provincial Department of Commerce, and the publicity period is 7 working days;

(5) Bonus distribution. After there is no objection to the public announcement, the Provincial Department of Commerce will allocate the incentive funds for encouraging the elimination of old vehicles to the owners of motor vehicles that meet the incentive conditions before March 31, 2023.

5. Relevant matters

(1) The departments of commerce, industry and information technology, finance, and public security in all cities and counties should strengthen policy publicity and guidance, and do a good job in car sales, registration, recycling and dismantling of used cars, and allocation of incentive funds according to their duties, and promote the implementation of policies locally.

(2) Automobile sales enterprises should actively respond to the provincial government’s policy of stabilizing automobile consumption and vigorously promoting new energy vehicles. It is strictly forbidden to issue excessive, false or forged sales invoices. Those who assist motor vehicle owners to issue false invoices to defraud financial incentive funds will be cancelled. The vehicles involved shall apply for award qualifications and shall be held accountable according to law. Scrap motor vehicle recycling and dismantling enterprises provide high-quality services to applicants for incentives, ensure that applicants meet application conditions in a timely manner, and strictly implement recycling and dismantling regulations.

(3) The applicant shall be responsible for the authenticity of the submitted application materials, and those who provide false information to defraud the financial incentive funds will be disqualified from the motor vehicle owner’s incentive qualification, the incentive funds will be recovered, and the responsibilities will be investigated according to law. In accordance with the “Hainan Free Trade Port Social Credit Regulations” and other relevant laws and regulations, enterprises and individuals included in the list of seriously untrustworthy entities do not enjoy subsidy support.

(4) The applicant should be the owner of the motor vehicle, and the applicant must be the same as the owner of the uniform invoice for motor vehicle sales, motor vehicle driving license, bank account, scrapped motor vehicle recycling certificate, and motor vehicle cancellation certificate.

(5) The applicant should confirm with the car sales company the time to pick up the car and the estimated time to complete the registration and registration. When scrapping old cars, it should confirm the retirement time with the scrapped motor vehicle recycling and dismantling company, so as to avoid overdue registration and registration and the time of retirement does not meet the reward. The standard makes it impossible to enjoy comprehensive rewards.

(6) Vehicles purchased by administrative institutions and social groups with fiscal funds are not included in the scope of awards when they are scrapped.