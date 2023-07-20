Home » Haining Secures Heavy Investment for New Camping Paradise Project in Sunshine Area
Haining Secures Heavy Investment for New Camping Paradise Project in Sunshine Area

Haining, China – The Haining Yanguan Tourist Resort·Riguangyu Camping Paradise project was officially signed on July 18, marking a significant milestone in the development of camping tourism in the area. The signing ceremony took place at the Municipal Convention Center and was attended by government officials, business leaders, and representatives from various departments.

During the ceremony, Shen Qinli, deputy mayor of the Municipal People’s Government, emphasized the importance of optimizing the business environment and providing excellent project services. Sun Jiandong, chairman of Sunlight Domain Group, the company behind the project, expressed their commitment to building a leading natural resort complex that is preferred by Chinese families for their vacations.

With a planned investment of 250 million yuan, the project aims to create a comprehensive holiday park centered around the theme of camping. Construction will be carried out in two phases, with the first phase scheduled for trial operation by the end of 2023, and the completion of the second phase expected by the end of 2024.

The signing of this project is a significant achievement for Haining, as it marks the first asset-heavy investment camping project to be signed following two successful camping season theme activities in the city. This project not only highlights the city’s commitment to the sustainable development of camping tourism but also showcases the abundance of high-quality camping resources in Haining.

Furthermore, the project’s completion will contribute to the concentration and enhancement of Haining’s campsite infrastructure, further establishing the city’s reputation as a “trendy camping” and “trendy outdoor” destination.

The Haining Yanguan Tourist Resort·Riguangyu Camping Paradise project is expected to create new opportunities for the local tourism industry and attract more visitors to the area. With its natural beauty and well-developed recreational facilities, Haining is poised to become a popular destination for camping enthusiasts and vacationing families.

As the project moves forward, the government and relevant departments will continue to provide support and ensure the successful implementation of the project. Haining looks forward to welcoming visitors to its exciting new camping paradise in the near future.

