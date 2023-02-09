Hair transplant, how to navigate among the solutions offered in Turkey and Italy

Everyone talks about it, especially after the increase of cases of alopecia due to COVID-19. Getting a hair transplant in Istanbul is cheap, but is it really as convenient as it sounds? Hair transplantation is the solution to say goodbye to alopecia: this is now established. The possibility of seeing hair grow back in sparse areas of the head is the dream of many. In Italy, as well as in the rest of the world, one in two men suffers from the problem (and the data concerning women are no longer reassuring). However, after the era of surgical experimentation for more than forty years, this type of intervention is now recognized as the permanent solutionwith easy recovery and zero chance of failure.

How is it possible? It is enough to have areas that are not totally bald, so that healthy hair bulbs can be transplanted where there is a need. Within about a year (on average), the patient will be able to get his hair back, and also a better life. The question that many are asking concerns where to contact for this type of intervention and in recent years, Italians seem to be turning more and more towards the Middle East.

How a hair transplant is done

We are almost on the centenary of the first attempt, which took place in Japan during the 1930s. Today the use of aesthetic medicine it provides different techniques and modalities, which aim at the same result, even if they differ slightly from each other. Until a few years ago, the most innovative and widely used technique was the FUT, also known as the “strip method”. It consisted of extracting a part of the scalp from the patient’s nape, from which the individual bulbs were extracted. The same would then subsequently be transplanted where it was necessary.

Today FUT has been replaced by WAS, which has the advantage of proceeding with the manual extraction of each hair bulb: the implementation times vary from case to case, but has the advantage of not causing scars of any kind on the patient’s scalp (unlike the FUT technique ). With the technologies used today, those who undergo a transplant can allow themselves the luxury of being operated on in the day, returning home in a very short time, as well as continuing their normal life (almost) as if nothing had happened. The only precautions that doctors recommend are to refrain from activities that involve sweating for two weeks. Following antibiotic treatments (when necessary), the patient will also be able to resume work, without the need to take sick leave.

Hair transplantation in Italy: costs, waiting times and differences between regions

In Italy, costs and expectations vary from region to region. As in the case of other services and/or other sectors, the further north you go, the more the costs increase. Furthermore, in Italy the estimates are often not clear enough because they are not based on the technique or the type of operation but on the number of bulbs that will first be extracted and subsequently transplanted. Beyond the predictions made by the surgeon, it is not always possible to know what can happen under the knife. For the patient, this can mean “surprises” of a financial nature. On average, we talk about starting costs from 3,000 eurosup to a maximum of 8,000 euros. Waiting times are even longer: for a private clinic, they can go from about six months to a year.

Hair transplantation in Turkey: costs, waiting times and the city where it takes place

Turkish numbers fly very low, and perhaps that’s why it’s not so strange that everyone suddenly wants to go to Istanbul. Unlike Italian prices (or those overseas, which triple or quadruple compared to ours), in various locations in the Turkey it is possible to undergo an intervention including travel and all-inclusive accommodation with starting figures from 1,500 eurosup to a maximum of 3.000 euro. The cases are different, as are the estimates, which are presented clearly before booking the appointment.

The same transparency is also noted for the rest of the procedure: air flights, food and accommodation, post-operative assistance before returning to Italy, linguistic assistance with interpreters and drivers who take care of the patient during each phase of the stay. The clinics work continuously, flights are often filled overnight, precisely because of the high demand for health tourism in Turkey.

Our advice

Compared with what Italy currently offers, considering the level of professionalism of many Turkish hospitals, it is no wonder that the hair transplant phenomenon caught on overseas. There are many clinics and the number continues to grow, but it is also important to keep your eyes open and not get caught up in the enthusiasm given by the ridiculous prices, nor by ruthless sales techniques. One of the best clinics based in Istanbul (and beyond) is called Capilclinic and enjoys international fame, thanks also to a presence that is not exclusively Middle Eastern.

The staff is attentive to every phase of the procedure, whether it is remote (in an initial phase), up to the exit from the operating room and the moment of boarding the return plane. The patient has the possibility of dealing with former patients if he needs it, and the portfolio of surgeons with decades of experience who alternate to ensure first-rate assistance speaks for itself. It is enough to start a first contact to understand what they are made of: and the ever growing numbers of people who want to say goodbye to a bland life speak clearly (and reassure us).

The baldness it’s a stigma that affects everyone’s life, often unexpectedly. When it is not of hereditary origin, it still manages to ruin not only the daily life of those affected by it, but also of those who have to be close to it. Today it is no longer necessary to set aside incredibly high figures to say goodbye to alopecia: just want it.

