Hairun Energy Saving and Qiteng Robot: Driving Specialized and Innovative Solutions in China’s Intelligent Industry

Hairun Energy Saving and Qiteng Robot: Examples of Specialized and Innovative Enterprises in Chongqing Liangjiang New Area

China News Service, Chongqing, October 18 (Chen Yuan and Chen Jiaxin) – Hairun Energy Saving, in collaboration with Qiteng Robot, is paving the way for specialized and innovative enterprises in Chongqing’s Liangjiang New Area. These “little giants” have been utilizing independent research and development and innovative technologies to drive the localization of intelligent industries.

Hairun Energy Saving, established in 1999, has been dedicated to the research and development, manufacturing, and promotion of safe air quality and green buildings. Their focus lies in providing standardized products and green solutions for various sectors, including medical, military, public construction, and homes. Their continuous innovation has led to the development of a fourth-generation power distributed ventilation system specifically designed for hospitals. This system reduces the energy consumption of hospital ventilation systems by up to 70% throughout the year, resulting in significant cost reduction.

The power distributed ventilation system incorporates digital energy-saving units and intelligent control systems to achieve functions such as on-demand air supply and dynamic ventilation adjustment within each room of the hospital. The system ensures a continuous delivery of fresh and clean air, improving air quality and reducing the risk of indoor diseases and cross-infection.

Qiteng Robot, established in 2010, focuses on the market opportunities of special robots in the petroleum, chemical, and electrical emergency safety fields. Among their innovative products is an explosion-proof chemical quadruped robot, capable of autonomously and unmannedly conducting inspections in complex environments such as petrochemical plants. The robot’s adaptive learning, high-precision image acquisition, analysis, and perception capabilities enable it to navigate challenging surfaces and analyze safety hazards effectively. By replacing manual labor in various operations, the robot ensures the safety of workers in hazardous environments.

Qiteng Robot possesses eight core technologies and holds over 150 invention patents. Their expertise in the intelligent inspection robot industry has led them to develop standardized solutions and intelligent equipment services for numerous industries, including petroleum, chemical, and electric power. Their robots have successfully served over 1,000 domestic and international companies, providing more than 4,000 standardized solutions and contributing to increased safety in the workplace.

Hairun Energy Saving and Qiteng Robot exemplify the development of specialized and innovative “little giants” in Chongqing Liangjiang New Area. The area has been actively cultivating such enterprises, with 38 national-level “little giant” enterprises specializing in new technologies and 257 municipal-level small and medium-sized enterprises specializing in new technologies. This focus on specialization and innovation contributes to the growth of Chongqing’s modern manufacturing cluster system and establishes a fertile ground for the development of enterprises in Liangjiang New Area.

As Chongqing continues to optimize its business environment and support the growth of specialized and innovative enterprises, the city aims to solidify its position as a hub for the intelligent industry, with a focus on fields like automobiles, electronic information, high-end equipment, life and health, new materials, and the digital economy.

