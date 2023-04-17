Haiti in the spiral of unresolved humanitarian crises

Among the most serious humanitarian crises of the new millennium is that of Haiti it is often forgotten. In recent years, the country is experiencing a humanitarian collapse – and consequently socio-economic, political – which has reached alarming levels. Half of the population of the Caribbean country, which has just over 11 million inhabitants, is in a state of food insecurity and in rural areas thousands of people suffer from hunger and die of cholera.

The violence of armed gangs

The political situation remains critical. after theassassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, Prime Minister Ariel Henry took office in fact, but in January of this year, Haiti lost its last vestige of Democratic representation when the terms of its senators expired. The prime minister, not democratically elected and strongly criticized by the population, thus created a council made up of three people representing the civil societyi political parties and the private sectorwhich is tasked with making the country safe enough to hold democratic elections, reform the constitution, and implement economic reforms.

These events took place in a great atmosphere violence. Haiti, in fact, has about 200 armed gangs, which control large parts of the territory, responsible for the isolation of entire neighborhoods and the lack of connections with the capital Port-au-Prince.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (CIDH) has been monitoring the situation in Haiti for years, and since 2018 it has observed a sharp growth in clashes between rival groups fighting for control of the territory. According to reports, between 2018 and 2021, there was a 113% increase in homicides and 1,236% of seizures, which went from 49 to 655 per year. In addition to the economic and political crisis are added the consequences of pandemic of COVID-19 and natural disasters, such as the 7.2 magnitude earthquake in August 2021 and Tropical Storm Grace in the same year. In this context, the abuses against journalists have also increased and, more generally, there are more and more violations of freedom of expression.

In this context, on 29 February 2019 the CIDH announced the creation of a Coordination room and timely response (SACRED) for monitor the human rights situation in Haiti. CIDH then followed up and developed a country-specific strategy and sought to strengthen dialogue with UN agencies on the ground and with local actors, national human rights bodies and civil society in the country.

The failure of the UN missions

In 2004, however, the UN launched a peace mission to stabilize the country, called MINUSTAH. Peacekeepers, also known as peacekeepers, have played a central role in the process of restoring order in Haiti through anti-crime operations and providing personnel when necessary, especially during nationwide elections and during the restoration work following environmental disasters. MINUSTAH operated in Haiti until 2017, when it was slowly withdrawn to make room for the new justice support mission, MINUJUSTH. The mandate of the latter ended in October 2019, and the mission was replaced by the Integrated United Nations Office in Haiti (BINUH), established by the resolution of the United Nations Security Council and still active.

Despite the intentions and commitment, the Missions did not achieve the pre-established objectives. According to various analyses, in fact, in the course of almost twenty years of UN intervention, the situation has not only not improved, but in some cases it has worsened. For example, in 2016 it was discovered that the cholera epidemic, which began in October 2010, causing over 10,000 deaths, had originated in a UN peacekeeping camp.

Furthermore, according to numerous sources, the blue helmets have knowingly taken advantage of young Haitians in disadvantaged conditions, sexually abused them during missions and violated the human rights of the population. Despite this, none of the United Nations personnel has been prosecuted for a sex crime while on a peacekeeping mission. In one study, 19.6% of respondents said they had received death threats from peacekeepers and this created a climate of distrust and dissent towards the organization.

The mission in Haiti, however, is not the only one that has not had the desired success. The two most unsuccessful cases, in fact, are those of the missions in Rwanda e in Somalia. In the first case, a 1999 investigation not only found that the UN ignored evidence that the Rwandan genocide was planned, but also uncovered a rather serious episode in which peacekeepers allegedly abandoned a school where the Tutsi – the ethnic group victim of extermination – were taking refuge, and where they were then massacred. The case of Somalia represents another great failure. The peace forces, in fact, encountered great difficulties in the capital Mogadishu, where 157 peacekeepers were killed, so much so that in 1995 the UN had to withdraw all peacekeeping troops.

The critical issues of the international assistance system

In addition to the United Nations, various international organizations operate in Haiti today and are trying to improve the situation, with heterogeneous, not always fruitful results.

The cause of the failures is to be found in the structural issues of the international humanitarian assistance system. First, the lack of transparency in the allocation of funds of international organizations and donations stands out. In fact, many Haitians wonder where the billions of dollars donated by the international community go.

Also, often funds and relief efforts are not coordinated properly and the institutions of the beneficiary country are not involved in decisions and/or in the administration of economic resources, as in the case of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Finally, another important issue that is connected to the above is what is defined as the “humanitarian trap”, to indicate the tendency by international organizations to provide assistance without this being accompanied by a strategy oriented towards development and resolution of the situation.

Thus, the lack of transparency, the exclusion of local organizations and the scarce autonomy of local institutions in the management of emergencies, as in the case of Haiti, cause a total dependence of the local population on humanitarian aid.

