The Financial Associated Press reported on October 9 that Haitian Flavor Industry issued a clarification announcement in response to recent reports on Haitian Flavor Industry on the Internet.

It is mentioned in the announcement: Haitian Flavor products are sold to more than 80 countries and regions around the world. Whether it is the domestic market or the international market, the company has products of different grades, high, medium and low, and both products with food additives and those without food additives are sold. product. As the company’s largest consumer market in China, in order to meet the diversified needs of consumers, while ensuring product quality and safety, domestic product lines are more diverse.

Haitian Flavor adheres to the traditional brewing process and is committed to creating high-quality products that reassure and satisfy consumers. The company is very grateful for the attention and trust of all parties, and will, as always, serve consumers and investors, and frankly accept the supervision of the market and consumers.

Up to now, the company’s production and operation have not undergone major changes, and investors are requested to invest rationally.

