Home Business Haitian Flavor Responds to the Soy Sauce Additive Controversy: Complying with National Standards Will Prosecute Rumors
Business

Haitian Flavor Responds to the Soy Sauce Additive Controversy: Complying with National Standards Will Prosecute Rumors

by admin
Haitian Flavor Responds to the Soy Sauce Additive Controversy: Complying with National Standards Will Prosecute Rumors
</p> <p> Haitian Flavor Responds to the Soy Sauce Additive Controversy: Complying with National Standards Will Prosecute Rumors<br /> news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/public.css” />news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/share_style0_16.css” />

news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />

Home > News > Finance

Haitian Flavor Responds to the Soy Sauce Additive Controversy: Complying with National Standards Will Prosecute Rumors

2022-10-01 19:59

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Wu Yongfang

Securities Times Network

Wu Yongfang

2022-10-01 19:59

Securities Times Network News, on the evening of September 30, Haitian Flavor issued a statement in response to the recent dispute over product additives. The statement stated that all Haitian products are produced in strict accordance with the Food Safety Law, and are subject to regular supervision and inspections by the state and food safety authorities at all levels at any time. In addition, the use and labeling of food additives in all products comply with the requirements of relevant standards and regulations in my country.

Haitian Flavor Industry stated that some short video accounts used the public’s concern about food safety to create anxiety and panic, and created and spread rumors on the Internet, which seriously damaged the company’s brand image, and their words and deeds constituted a serious violation of the company’s reputation. Regarding the short video accounts that slandered the Haitian brand in the incident, the company has appointed a team of professional lawyers to investigate and collect evidence, and the legal responsibility of the rumour-mongers and disseminators will be traced to the end.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account



    • 4891280

    Haitian Flavor Responds to the Soy Sauce Additive Controversy: Complying with National Standards Will Prosecute Rumors

    6878

    Finance

    news

    1429

    Wu Yongfang

    2022-10-01

    See also  Xiao Gang, former chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission: Study and improve REITs regulations and optimize the operation mechanism_Oriental Fortune Network

    You may also like

    Roundup: Global negative spillovers from Fed rate hikes...

    Optimus, here is Tesla’s prototype humanoid robot

    Roundup: Global negative spillovers from Fed rate hikes...

    Gas, Russia eliminates supplies to Italy. But we...

    Gas bills: how much will they increase in...

    Von der Leyen: “Europe will have enough gas...

    Wall Street, the Fed’s hard fist against inflation...

    China Concept Stock Briefing: Li Auto Announces Li...

    Short net positions: Maire at the top of...

    Marketing, only 22% of brands have invested in...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy