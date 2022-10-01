Securities Times Network News, on the evening of September 30, Haitian Flavor issued a statement in response to the recent dispute over product additives. The statement stated that all Haitian products are produced in strict accordance with the Food Safety Law, and are subject to regular supervision and inspections by the state and food safety authorities at all levels at any time. In addition, the use and labeling of food additives in all products comply with the requirements of relevant standards and regulations in my country.

Haitian Flavor Industry stated that some short video accounts used the public’s concern about food safety to create anxiety and panic, and created and spread rumors on the Internet, which seriously damaged the company’s brand image, and their words and deeds constituted a serious violation of the company’s reputation. Regarding the short video accounts that slandered the Haitian brand in the incident, the company has appointed a team of professional lawyers to investigate and collect evidence, and the legal responsibility of the rumour-mongers and disseminators will be traced to the end.