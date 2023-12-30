Haitong Securities: The “Online Game Management Measures” are intended to promote the prosperity of the industry and the value of game technology cannot be ignored – Mobile Financial Industry

Haitong Securities: “Online Game Management Measures” Aim to Promote Industry Prosperity

In a recent research report, Haitong Securities emphasized the intent behind the “Online Game Management Measures” released by the National Press and Publication Administration. According to the report, the measures are geared towards ensuring and promoting the prosperity and development of China’s game market. The intrinsic demand for games remains strong, and there is potential for broader development space in the industry.

The report highlights the application of technology, such as generative AI and MR content, to bring about significant advancements in the game industry. Following a recent correction, the valuation of key game companies has returned to historically low ranges, presenting an attractive valuation performance-price ratio. Haitong Securities recommends keeping an eye on companies such as Sanqi Interactive Entertainment and Zitian Technology for their AI-oriented focus, as well as Baotong Technology for its MR game content.

The draft management measures for the game industry are aimed at filling the regulatory gap and promoting industry prosperity, which was reflected in the recent release and public solicitation of opinions on the “Measures for the Administration of Online Games (Draft for Comments).” Many listed game companies have expressed their support for the new regulations, recognizing their potential to contribute to the high-quality development of the gaming industry. This sentiment has led to announcements of stock buybacks by several companies, indicating optimism for the industry’s future.

Furthermore, the stability of the version number policy has contributed to a significant rebound in the game market. The State Press and Publication Administration released 105 domestic game version numbers – a record high, demonstrating support for the development of online games. This stability, along with an increase in the supply of new games, is expected to drive user demand and contribute to a revenue pickup in the game market in 2023.

In addition, the report underlines the extensive social and economic value of “Game+,” citing the overflow value in various aspects such as technology, culture, and social interaction. The potential for game engines to trigger global changes and their value extension capabilities in various fields, including film, television, and the metaverse, have also been highlighted.

While the outlook for the game industry appears promising, the report also notes potential risks, such as policy and regulatory changes, intensified industry competition, and delays in new game launches.

It is important to note that the content, data, and tools in the report do not constitute investment advice. The financial community advises caution when investing in the stock market due to its inherent risks.

