Haitong strategy: the inflection point of full A profit has already shifted to the downstream

According to the AI ​​newsletter, Haitong Strategy believes that the inflection point of full-A profits has come. In 23Q1, the cumulative net profit of full-A attributable to the parent company was 1.4% year-on-year, and in 22Q4 it was 0.9%. The growth rate is expected to be 10-15% in 23 years. 23Q1 full-A ROE (TTM, the same below) is 8.8%, and the estimated ROE in 23 years is 9.3%. The growth rate of upstream profits continued to decline, and profits were transferred to the downstream; the growth rate of midstream manufacturing profits weakened, the decline in TMT narrowed, and the performance of computers and media was outstanding; the improvement of downstream consumer profits slowed down, and the profits of brokerages and insurance companies increased significantly. The net profit attributable to the parent company of the digital economy has begun to pick up year-on-year in a single quarter. The profitability of the AI ​​and semiconductor industries needs to be improved, which benefits from the relatively high growth rate of domestically-made semiconductor materials and semiconductor equipment, and the accelerated growth of equipment profits; the low-carbon economy has fallen from a high level. , The profit growth rate of the new power grid continues to increase, mainly benefiting from the rapid development of energy storage.