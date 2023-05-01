Home » Haitong strategy: the inflection point of full A profit has already shifted to the downstream |
Business

Haitong strategy: the inflection point of full A profit has already shifted to the downstream |

by admin

According to the AI ​​newsletter, Haitong Strategy believes that the inflection point of full-A profits has come. In 23Q1, the cumulative net profit of full-A attributable to the parent company was 1.4% year-on-year, and in 22Q4 it was 0.9%. The growth rate is expected to be 10-15% in 23 years. 23Q1 full-A ROE (TTM, the same below) is 8.8%, and the estimated ROE in 23 years is 9.3%. The growth rate of upstream profits continued to decline, and profits were transferred to the downstream; the growth rate of midstream manufacturing profits weakened, the decline in TMT narrowed, and the performance of computers and media was outstanding; the improvement of downstream consumer profits slowed down, and the profits of brokerages and insurance companies increased significantly. The net profit attributable to the parent company of the digital economy has begun to pick up year-on-year in a single quarter. The profitability of the AI ​​and semiconductor industries needs to be improved, which benefits from the relatively high growth rate of domestically-made semiconductor materials and semiconductor equipment, and the accelerated growth of equipment profits; the low-carbon economy has fallen from a high level. , The profit growth rate of the new power grid continues to increase, mainly benefiting from the rapid development of energy storage.

See also  Hong stock exchange flies with China rumor. Tokyo stock exchange and US futures down

You may also like

Data security is the top management task

Dl Lavoro, the temporary workers will be more...

U.S. Govt Leads Sale of First Republic, JPMorgan...

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Fact check: heat pump only with underfloor heating?...

Edeka, Lidl & Rewe: Opening hours on May...

Companies see a major threat in the climate...

China’s Official Manufacturing PMI Falls to 49.2 in...

oecolution austria: A lack of electricity price compensation...

Members of the International Expert Committee for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy