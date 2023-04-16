Home » Hakimi, his wife asks for a divorce but he has no property: the case
Business

Hakimi, his wife asks for a divorce but he has no property: the case

by admin
Hakimi, his wife asks for a divorce but he has no property: the case

Hachraf Hakimi and the gimmick not to pay the damages requested by his wife: what happened

Sample bank accounts Psg are empty: this is the bitter surprise that Hiba Abouk, Spanish actress and wife of the footballer, found herself in front of last February. Several months ago the lateral of the French team was accused of alleged rape and for this reason left by his wife, Hiba Abouk. The latter would have decided to contact the lawyers to conclude the divorce, only to receive a shocking surprise. When asking for assets, the plaintiff discovered that iThe footballer is actually destitute thus left empty handed. First Mag reports that by premeditating the situation, Hakimi would have anticipated the moves of his wife and registered the entire patrimony to the mother Fatima: in doing so, the 24-year-old is destitute in the eyes of the bank and unable to share the assets with the actress. Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Top 100 real estate companies defaulted on multiple Chinese real estate US dollar bonds fell by more than 20% | US dollar debt-Finance News

You may also like

Ukraine still buys fuel from Russia. The Pulitzer...

Czech Republic – Thousands demonstrate against the government...

Berlusconi comes out of intensive care: transferred to...

Beijing Dental Implant System Selected Result Announced, Centralized...

Most powerful reactor in Europe: Finland connects new...

Company – Scholz promotes free trade agreements with...

Primavalle stake, Meloni: “Point of no return of...

The highest reward is 12 million. The 2023...

Onlyfans: This is how these three women achieved...

Fire in the USA, shooting in Alabama during...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy