Home Business Hakle’s future after bankruptcy
Business

Hakle’s future after bankruptcy

by admin
Hakle’s future after bankruptcy

With the purchase of Hakle in early 2019 you had the most unfortunate timing. Since 2020 we have been experiencing upheavals that did not exist in the 70 years before. First Corona, then war – hardly any other entrepreneur has been brought into uncertainty after such a short start-up period in a stable world situation.
Maybe it’s good that you can’t see into the future. Not touching the project at all would not have been a good decision either. I think we did a lot of things right. In retrospect, we certainly would not have invested in new packaging systems in 2021, before the energy crisis hit. That might have been the buffer to cushion the upheavals on the energy market. The last few years have also been extremely volatile and stressful for our competitors and employees. We started from the Corona year with the unbelievable demands of trade on us as an industry, then ran into the pulp price increases. Then the energy markets. Those were insane challenges. Honestly, we are now relieved to have a viable solution.

See also  Tavares: the EU must stand up to Chinese competition

You may also like

Hausanker und Co.: Partial sale of the house...

Superbonus, trust passes to the Chamber: 185 yes...

Collective bargaining dispute: Verdi boss Werneke announces further...

Fast Investments Planner vs Moneyfarm: Which to Choose?

Giacomo Urtis ends up on trial: “Deformed face...

Tomson Group’s 2022 revenue of 460 million Hong...

Sam Bankman-Fried: FBI is having trouble evaluating the...

Yellen: ‘Bank failures show deregulation was too much’

Eurovita in extraordinary administration. Policy redemption freeze until...

Meta hires a DJ to lure employees back...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy