With the purchase of Hakle in early 2019 you had the most unfortunate timing. Since 2020 we have been experiencing upheavals that did not exist in the 70 years before. First Corona, then war – hardly any other entrepreneur has been brought into uncertainty after such a short start-up period in a stable world situation.

Maybe it’s good that you can’t see into the future. Not touching the project at all would not have been a good decision either. I think we did a lot of things right. In retrospect, we certainly would not have invested in new packaging systems in 2021, before the energy crisis hit. That might have been the buffer to cushion the upheavals on the energy market. The last few years have also been extremely volatile and stressful for our competitors and employees. We started from the Corona year with the unbelievable demands of trade on us as an industry, then ran into the pulp price increases. Then the energy markets. Those were insane challenges. Honestly, we are now relieved to have a viable solution.