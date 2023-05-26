Half of Italians are pessimistic about the economic situation

53.8% of citizens indicates that the trend of the economy of the country over the past year it got worse. The pandemic it brought pessimism: until 2020 the opinion prevailed according to which the situation was substantially stable. Little optimism even if you think about the economic future of Italy in the next 12 months, even if many hope for stability: according to 31.2% of Italians the situation will remain stable, while for about 30% it will get worse, only for 8.5% there will be an improvement and as many as 30.2% do not know or do not respond. Despite the perception of a worsening of the country’s economic situation, 42% of citizens state that their personal/family economic situation has remained stable in the last 12 months.

These are some of the numbers contained in the Relationship Italia Of Eurispes, now in its 35th edition, revolves around 6 chapters, each of which offers a dichotomous reading of the examined reality. Each chapter is illustrated through 6 essays and 60 phenomenological cards. Therefore, through a dual reading of reality, issues that the Institute considers representative of the current political, economic and social situation of our country are tackled.

The expense which most often puts families in difficulty is the payment of rent (48.4%), followed by bills and utilities (37.9%; +3.5% compared to 2022) and from the installment of mutual (37.5%), while three out of ten Italians have difficulty paying medical expenses (30.1%; +5.6%). In terms of savings, only about one in four Italians claims to be able to save (24.6%) and 38.9% of families are forced to use savings to make ends meet. In economic difficulties, the family of origin still functions as a social shock absorber (36.8%).

Payment by installments

The use of the is growing installments of payments to deal with the purchase of new goods (45.8%), 16.3% chose online platforms that offer interest-free financial services (eg Klarna, Scalapay, etc.). The need to save instead pushed 29.5% of Italians to pay black some services such as tutoring, repairs, babysitting, doctors, cleaning, etc., 28.6% had to give up baby sitter and 28% to the carer. 17.4% of the citizens interviewed needed to resort to bank loans o to finance companies in the last 3 years especially for the purchase of a house (37.4%) and a car/motorcycle (36.3%). Only 22.8% think they can save money in the next 12 months.

“We are not in ordinary times. This is the fundamental point on which we should measure both our ability to understand the times we are living in and to intervene in the situations in which we normally operate, as well as our individual and collective expectations – declared the president of Eurispes, Gian Maria Fara –. The extraordinary nature of the present time is measured by the fact that events considered unpredictable, incredible are becoming an element of normality in our lives, are evaluated and experienced as if they were events and processes not destined to profoundly change the structures and dynamics of our societies and our personal lives. Basically accepting this transposition of extraordinary events into events of a new normality is part of our heritage of illusions, but it also gives a precise measure of our individual and collective responsibilities or irresponsibilities, with respect to the novelties and the scope of the changes taking place, globally and in our national and local communities”. (Ticker)