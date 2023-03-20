The subject has become slippery, a slope towards unwanted vulgarity…

The grove.

Finally we have cleared even the last taboo, even if the actress is not a character, a method but above all an example, we are free to show ourselves, to exhibit, to provoke or the fake sexual liberation has forced us to return self-censorship ?

What is the limit of decency, of modesty, of the ostentation of bodies?

Our era has relegated us to coexist between the systematic exposure of the sexesof organs in beauty and ugliness, to the limit, since Courbet’s “Origin of the World“, and we probably fail to look at some points of the body with that detachment that maturity should produce.

What exactly did he show us Halle Berry? A grove that covers the most intimate, secret part of a woman or only has manifested a bodily exuberance expression of a freedom that is not allowed, as in fact this passage on the Red Carpet also has a feminist value.

The subject has become slippery, a slope towards an unwanted vulgarity, an oppression of the body out of place and far back in time, because Halle showed us something that she freely wanted us to see (don’t say it was an accident), and there was no malice in the smiling expression, only a physical naturalness that we are no longer able to analyze with detachment.

“Mala tempora currunt” if human beings are unable even to appreciate physical, aesthetic, anthropological beauty or ugliness or to express a “Judgment critique”, pace of Kant, and we involuntary spectators (voyeurs?) How are we reduced if the grove, ”that grove” after centuries of male and/or female emancipation continues to frighten us.

Political correctness has made us more elegant but certainly less free because eliminating impulses, innocent or dangerous, ends up inhibiting any semblance of desire.

