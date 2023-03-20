CEO Ralph Hamers of Swiss bank UBS speaks at the annual meeting of the Swiss Financial Institute (SFI) in Zurich, Switzerland, November 10, 2022. Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

UBS CEO Ralph Hamers is a key figure in the negotiations to buy Credit Suisse. Their takeover by the competitor was successful on Sunday evening. The 56-year-old executive has worked in Swiss banking for more than three decades and is a proponent of digital innovation. Here’s a look at Hamers’ life.

The UBS tried even before the opening of the international markets an agreement on the purchase of Credit Suisse to achieve. And she succeeded, UBS bought Credit Suisse. The deal is intended to prevent the ailing bank from collapsing. The negotiations were led in part by the CEO of Swiss banking giant UBS, Ralph Hamers.

The 56-year-old Dutch businessman has been at the helm of UBS since November 2020, after more than 30 years at the ING Group. Aside from his financial acumen, Hamers has become known for his quirks. Laut Barron’s he often appears without a tie and with his shirt collar open – a rarity in the buttoned-up world of finance.

Hamers is known for appearing without a tie and with his shirt collar open. Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

What are his plans for the future?

He is considered a digital innovator at ING and UBS and said at the World Economic Forum in Davos 2022: “CNBC“he wants to make the bank the “Netflix of prosperity”.

“When we started to develop our new strategy, which is how do we become the ecosystem of wealth, or become the Netflix of wealth, banking, it was about how we could bring out content in a more digital way,” he said .

“How can we get them consuming the content the way they consume media, like Netflix, where they see a trailer and think, ‘I like that, I want to see more of this’?” Hamers said at the time.

Although he has led ING through turbulent times – including a course correction by the bank as it struggled to repay a €9.3 billion bailout – he was also involved in a 2018 investigation into non-compliance of anti-money laundering regulations went through the company. Loud “BBC News“ ING was eventually fined nearly €844 million for failing to adequately prevent financial crime.

At the time, he said the bank took “full responsibility” and its failure to comply was “unacceptable” reported BBC News. Hamers has been married to Patricia van Nimwegen since 1997, with whom he has twins.

