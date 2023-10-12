Home » “Hamas will coldly use the hostages as bargaining chips”
"Hamas will coldly use the hostages as bargaining chips"

"Hamas will coldly use the hostages as bargaining chips"

Brutal and inhumane. What do you expect from Hamas?
You can now escalate – and blackmail – on various levels. There is discussion in Germany and the EU about reducing or stopping humanitarian aid. By releasing the hostages from Germany and Europe, Hamas will attempt to secure the continuation of this aid. Of course, this is primarily just about humanitarian aid – but of course Hamas benefits directly and indirectly from these aid payments.

Germany would have to act all the more consistently. Should Germany initially stop aid payments?
No, but it would certainly be worth considering linking the payouts to stricter conditions. There should be no so-called releases, with which money is released without subsequently effectively checking where the money has gone. If there is a mechanism to prevent funds from being diverted to Hamas on a large scale, then it should be used. Also together with Germany’s partner countries, because this is the only way to build up the greatest possible pressure while at the same time providing humanitarian aid.

