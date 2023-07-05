Hamburg – Traffic light parties block Warburg investigation committee in the Bundestag

View of the plenum of the Bundestag Image: AFP

The parties in the traffic light government have rejected the committee of inquiry into the tax affair surrounding the Hamburg Warburg Bank in the Bundestag, which the Union has called for. The SPD, Greens and FDP approved a proposal in the parliamentary plenary session on Wednesday that rejects the project. The CDU and CSU see this as a serious curtailment of their opposition rights and had already announced in the run-up to the decision that they would appeal against the rejection before the Federal Constitutional Court.

In the committee of inquiry, the Union wanted to shed light on the role of today’s Federal Chancellor and former Hamburg Mayor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the Warburg scandal. It is about Hamburg’s waiver of the repayment of tax refunds worth millions that the institute had wrongly received. The Union suspects political influence.

The traffic light parties, on the other hand, accuse the Union of having demanded an inadmissible investigation mandate. Because this refers “predominantly” to the actions of the Hamburg administration. However, the Bundestag can only investigate events at federal level.

The Union now wants to file its lawsuit in Karlsruhe by the end of September at the latest. “We will clarify that,” said the parliamentary secretary of the parliamentary group, Patrick Schnieder (CDU). He accused the traffic light government of preventing the committee for fear of revelations about Scholz’s role in the Warburg affair.

The deputy leader of the Union parliamentary group, Mathias Middelberg (CDU), accused the governing coalition of “delay tactics”. The argument that this is about action at the state level is presumed. Apparently “the fear is just huge (…) that something is actually going to be unearthed”.

The SPD MP Johannes Fechner pointed out that the affair was already being investigated by an investigative committee in Hamburg. However, the Union had failed to “formulate the application for the establishment of a committee of inquiry in the Bundestag in accordance with the constitution”. He accused the CDU and CSU of not being interested in clarifying the facts. Rather, they are concerned with “throwing as much dirt as possible at the chancellor” so that something of it sticks.

In a separate application, the Union faction also demanded that data and files that may be of interest to the committee should not be deleted until the decision in Karlsruhe. It is about “all data as well as files and surreptitious evidence on issues to which the requested investigation order relates,” the application said. It should be prevented that such documents and data are destroyed because this is prescribed by statutory deadlines.

This motion was accepted with the votes of Union, Linken and AfD. The deputies of the traffic light parties abstained.

