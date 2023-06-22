Hamish Harding – who is the billionaire?

It is the big dream of many adventurers: to fly into space once in a lifetime, reach the South Pole or see the famous wreck of the “Titanic”. The British entrepreneur Hamish Harding experienced all of this. The 58-year-old is a man of extremes – always looking for the next big sensational experience. “People, especially as they get older, tend to give up on their dreams,” Harding once said. “When I can think of something unusual, I try to find ways to make it happen.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

