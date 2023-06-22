Home » Hamish Harding – who is the billionaire?
Business

Hamish Harding – who is the billionaire?

by admin
Hamish Harding – who is the billionaire?

It is the big dream of many adventurers: to fly into space once in a lifetime, reach the South Pole or see the famous wreck of the “Titanic”. The British entrepreneur Hamish Harding experienced all of this. The 58-year-old is a man of extremes – always looking for the next big sensational experience. “People, especially as they get older, tend to give up on their dreams,” Harding once said. “When I can think of something unusual, I try to find ways to make it happen.”

See also  Full-year revenue rose by 60%. AMD came to TSMC: 5nm Zen4 is stable now-AMD, CPU, graphics card, TSMC-Fast Technology (Media under Drivehome)-Technology changes the future

You may also like

Location comparison of competitiveness: Germany is slipping

Tax fraud and non-existent invoices, maxi seizure of...

Bixin and EDG renew the contract to create...

41,000 euros for an 80 square meter house:...

Rates, Fed and ECB to cut bank reserves...

Fighting inflation – British central bank increases key...

Greenyl, 3 million investment for the startup that...

Indefinite rail strikes: EVG goes to ballot

Mes, the fears of the EU: from bank...

Top economist: Taylor Swift could make a lot...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy