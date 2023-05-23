HANetf: assets for uranium and gold ETFs are growing

HANetf, the independent white-label platform of ETFs and ETCs in Europe, announces increases in assets under management for two of its flagship commodity products. The Sprott Uranium Miners UCITS ETF (Ticker U3O8) has passed the $60 million AuM milestone since its launch date in May 2022, while the physical gold ETC, the first in Europe to be launched in partnership with a sovereign mint, the The Royal Mint Responsibly Sourced Physical Gold ETC (Ticker RMAU), has exceeded $900 million in assets under management.

Uranium, new bull market?

Lo Sprott Uranium Miners UCITS ETF, tracks the North Shore Sprott Uranium Miners index and was developed in partnership with Sprott Asset Management, a global leader in uranium and commodity investing, to offer investors an investment solution in response to the energy crisis triggered by the conflict in Europe.

Furthermore, the decision of the European Union to classify nuclear energy as “green”, ie a valid contribution in the race towards net-zero, is increasing the deficit in the supply of uranium, a fundamental raw material for nuclear energy. As a result, many experts believe that uranium is on the crest of a new bull market.

Gold, prices at highs for over 7 months

Investment in Gold, the most well-known safe-haven asset, is also experiencing high inflows and in early 2023, the spot price of gold reached its highest level in more than seven months.

The Royal Mint Responsibly Sourced Physical Gold ETC, the first financial product listed in partnership with The Royal Mint, Europe’s sovereign mint, offers investors exposure to the spot price of gold by physically holding gold bars, held in vaults at The Royal Mint in Llantrisant, Cardiff.

Another interesting aspect of this product is that Gold ETCs are only issued following the allotment of uniquely identifiable physical gold bars. As proof of this, the first physical redemption of ETCs was made this year with US financial services company Wahed redeeming a one ounce gold bar.

The product also offers investors the opportunity to access a gold investment in line with their sustainability values. In fact, the ETC is guaranteed in part by LBMA Good Delivery bars, made with 100% recycled gold, coming from the waste of the production process. The ETC is also sharia compliant, i.e. in line with Islamic values.