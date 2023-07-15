HANetf launches a new ETF to invest in the defense sector

HANetf today announced the listing on Borsa Italiana of theETF Future of Defence (Ticker: NATO), to offer investors the opportunity to gain exposure to the defense sector, an investment theme that has become popular after the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

NATO ETF, follows theindice EQM Future of Defencealready listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and Deutsche Börse (XETRA) in recent weeks, will invest in global companies that generate revenues from NATO allies’ cybersecurity and defense spending and NATO Plus.

Indeed, we are currently in the midst of the largest war in Europe since 1945, with NATO found to be an essential first line of defence.

But not only that, while on the one hand the continuation of the war in Ukraine is worrying, at the same time there is concern about the growing tensions in the Asia-Pacific area, not least in China, Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Record military spending

As a result, global military spending is on the rise. In 2022, $2.2 billion was spent – ​​an all-time record. “One area of ​​growth is NATO’s European members. These countries have recovered from the collapse in their post-Cold War revenues, followed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, thanks to renewed efforts to meet NATO’s 2% of GDP military spending target,” comment HANetf analysts. .

“78% of asset managers said geopolitics has become more important to fund selection over the past year“; this is what emerges from a recent survey conducted by HANetf.

Eyes also focused on IT security

However, in the 21st century, national security is not just about borders and military might. Governments today must also safeguard cyberspacewhich has become a new battleground.

The UCITS Future of Defense (NATO) ETF brings together these two modern defense components – the budget of conventional military growth and the growing need for robust cybersecurity defence. More than 50% of the revenues of these companies will be represented by the production and development of military aircraft and/or defense equipment, or will derive from operations in the field of cyber security entered into with a NATO Plus member country.

“Whether the war in Ukraine continues or the risk of conflict over Taiwan or the South China Sea grows, it is clear that the world is becoming an increasingly warlike place,” he said. Hector McNeil, founder and co-CEO of HANetf. “The post-Cold War reality is over – and all governments are recognizing that fact. After years of investment cuts, NATO members in Europe are seriously considering their share of defense spending. Poland, for example, aims to invest 4% of its GDP in defense and potentially build Europe’s largest military.”

The manager then added: “However, it is not just about spending on tanks and missiles. Cyberspace is a new arena of warfare and has been since both the 2014 and 2022 Russian invasions of Ukraine, which saw the latter relentlessly targeted by Russian state-sponsored cyberattacks. This is why we are launching the UCITS Future of Defense (NATO) ETF, which will provide investors with the tools to approach companies that will be poised to benefit from increased spending by NATO allies and NATO Plus for both military hardware and cyber defense. Defense-related funds exist, but they tend to be heavy industrial and not focused on NATO and its allies which, by definition, are a defensive alliance and not an aggressor”.