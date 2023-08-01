Hang Lung Properties Reports Year-on-Year Growth in Rental Income for the First Time Since 2020, Mainland Rental Income Hits Record High

Hang Lung Properties Records Year-on-Year Growth in Rental Income in the First Half of 2023

Hang Lung Properties, in its recently announced results for the first half of 2023, reported a 4% year-on-year increase in total rental income. This marks the first year-on-year growth in rental income since 2020, with the rental income in the Mainland reaching its highest ever.

According to the financial data released by Hang Lung Properties and Hang Lung Group, the total income of Hang Lung Properties in the first half of the year was approximately HK$5.237 billion, a 1% decrease compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, Hang Lung Group’s total income in the first half of the year amounted to approximately HK$5.525 billion, also a 1% year-on-year decrease. However, the net profit attributable to shareholders of Hang Lung Properties and Hang Lung Group saw a significant increase of 23% and 17% respectively.

The financial data further revealed that Hang Lung Group’s total property leasing revenue for the first half of 2023 was approximately HK$5.523 billion, representing a 4% year-on-year increase. The Mainland property leasing income reached HK$3.775 billion, a 5% year-on-year increase, while the Hong Kong property leasing income stood at HK$1.748 billion, up by 4% compared to the same period last year.

Hang Lung attributed the growth of property rental income to its Mainland property portfolio, adding that the performance of its Hong Kong property portfolio has also shown signs of improvement. In fact, the Hong Kong property portfolio recorded its first rental income growth since 2020.

Within the Mainland, high-end shopping malls performed exceptionally well. The leasing income from shopping malls witnessed a 13% year-on-year increase, amounting to approximately 2.496 billion yuan. Office buildings saw a 4% increase in rental income, reaching around 701 million yuan. Meanwhile, residential and serviced apartments maintained the same rental income level as the previous year, with approximately 74 million yuan. The hotel leasing revenue experienced significant growth, surging by 130% to approximately 62 million yuan.

Hang Lung highlighted the steady performance of its high-end shopping malls in the Mainland, with Shanghai Hang Lung Plaza and Shanghai Grand Gateway 66 reporting growth of 23% and 11% respectively compared to the same period last year. Moreover, high-end shopping malls outside Shanghai also experienced an 11% increase in leasing income.

The office portfolio of Hang Lung Properties and Hang Lung Group continued to contribute reliable growth and income, with both experiencing a 4% and 6% increase in rental income respectively. This growth was primarily driven by the performance of Shanghai Hang Lung Plaza and the business expansion of newly completed projects, including office buildings in Kunming and Wuhan. Additionally, the relaxation of travel restrictions resulted in the hotel operating income doubling year-on-year.

Hang Lung Group disclosed that Shanghai Hang Lung Plaza achieved full occupancy, while Shanghai Ganghui Hang Lung Plaza reached a 98% occupancy rate. Wuxi Hang Lung Plaza and Kunming Hang Lung Plaza recorded occupancy rates of 99% and 97% respectively, indicating almost full occupancy.

Regarding the properties in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Group emphasized that with the resumption of customs clearance between Hong Kong and the Mainland, the Hong Kong economy is expected to recover steadily in the first half of 2023, particularly in the retail market.

During the reporting period, the rental income of retail properties in Hong Kong increased by 6% to approximately HK$1.019 billion, and the occupancy rate at the end of the period reached 97.88%. However, residential and serviced apartments experienced a 1% year-on-year decrease in rental income, totaling approximately HK$122 million. The occupancy rate for these properties at the end of the period stood at 66%.

In terms of property sales, Hang Lung Group generated HK$2 million in property sales revenue by selling four parking spaces during the reporting period.

As of the end of the reporting period, Hang Lung Group’s total cash and bank deposit balance amounted to approximately HK$6.018 billion.

Chen Qizong, chairman of Hang Lung Group and Hang Lung Properties, expressed satisfaction with the rental income growth in the Mainland. He noted that the rental income has shown steady growth in the Mainland for the past 20 years and even remained resilient during the recent epidemic. However, he acknowledged the uncertainties both domestically and internationally and stated that the company would focus on improving operational efficiency and increasing the productivity of various projects. Chen Qizong also highlighted the upcoming development projects, including Hangzhou Hang Lung Plaza, as well as hotel and residential projects in the Mainland, with the aim of creating more value for shareholders.

Note: The article has been written by Tang Yingying and the source is The Paper. The original title is “Many high-end shopping malls in the Mainland of Hang Lung Group are close to full rent in the first half of the year, Chen Qizong: The rental income in the Mainland has never declined in the past 20 years.”

Disclaimer: This article serves only as general information and does not provide personalized investment advice. The opinions expressed in this article may not be suitable for individual users’ specific investment objectives, financial situations, or needs. Users are advised to assess the applicability of any opinions, opinions, or conclusions presented in this article based on their own particular circumstances and invest at their own risk.

