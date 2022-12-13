Home Business Hang Seng Index fell 437 points, catering stocks fell JPMorgan expects Hong Kong Building to fall another 8% | Mainland epidemic | Hong Kong stocks
[The Epoch Times, December 13, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Huang Jiachuan in Hong Kong) The Hang Seng Index opened 306 points lower yesterday (12th), fell 182 points from its high point throughout the day, and fell 534 points from its low point, and finally closed at 19,463 points, a drop of 437 points. points (i.e. down 2.2%), with a turnover of 158.8 billion. The HSCEI fell 3.0%, and the KSCI fell 4.0%.

Tencent (00700) fell 2.5%, Alibaba (09988) fell 3.8%, Meituan (03690) dropped 7.0%, JD.com (09618) fell 2.9%, HKEx (00388) fell 1.9%, HSBC Holdings (00005) rose 0.9%; the best and worst performing blue chips were CSPC (01093) up 3.0% and Country Garden Services (06098) down 17.0%.

By industry group, raw materials stocks outperformed today. Nine Dragons Paper (02689) rose 4.5%, Shanghai Petrochemical (00338) rose 3.1%, and Lee & Man Paper (02314) rose 3.4%.

The epidemic situation in the mainland has been repeated. As the country is gradually unblocked or facing a large-scale outbreak, the joint prevention and control mechanism requires that the Covid-19 Internet medical service be done well; catering stocks are sold, Xiabu Xiabu (00520) fell 3.7%, Haidilao (06862) ) fell 5.7%, and Naixue’s Tea (02150) fell 7.6%.

JPMorgan expects property prices to fall another 8%, mainly in the first half of 2023; Sun Hung Kai Properties (00016) fell 1.6%, Henderson Land (00012) fell 1.7%, and Midland (01200) rose 3.0%.

As of press time, Brent crude oil fell 1.7% to US$76.3 per barrel, and the “three barrels of oil” remained stable. PetroChina (00857) rose 0.9%, CNOOC (00883) rose 0.3%, and Sinopec (00386) rose 0.5%. ◇

