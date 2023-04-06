(Original title: Hang Seng Technology led the decline in the main index of Hong Kong stocks, Chuangqizhi rose by more than 70% in two days)

News from the Financial Associated Press on April 4 (Editor Hu Jiarong)The Hong Kong stock market collectively weakened today. As of the close, the Hang Seng Index fell 0.66% to close at 20274.59 points; the technology index fell 1.61% to close at 4233.42 points; the state-owned enterprise index fell 0.94% to close at 6875.47 points.

Judging from today’s market, the technology and AI sectors, which soared last week, have seen a correction trend, which means that the artificial intelligence hype has cooled down compared to last week. At the same time, the implementation of the OPEC+ production reduction plan has really aroused investors’ concerns. According to some analysts, OPEC’s unexpected production cut plan has reignited investors’ concerns about rising inflation, and traders have reduced expectations for a dovish turn by the Fed. The move weighed on investment sentiment in technology stocks.

The research and strategy team of Everbright Securities pointed out today that the trend of China‘s economic recovery in 2023 is relatively certain. In the latest “World Economic Outlook Report”, the IMF raised its forecast for China‘s economic growth this year from 4.4% to 5.2%. The recovery of domestic consumption, together with the undervaluation and safe-haven status of China‘s stock market, will help support domestic and foreign investors’ positive views on the future performance of A shares and Hong Kong stocks. In the future, the government may introduce more favorable policy measures to support the continued recovery of Hong Kong stock market fundamentals.

Chuangxinqizhi has risen by more than 70% in two days

Although there has been a certain correction in technology stocks, there are still some AI concept stocks that have been strong for two consecutive days. Take Chuangxinqizhi (02121.HK) as an example, the company has risen by 72.59% in two days.

In terms of news, Chuangxinqizhi recently released its annual results. During the period, it achieved a revenue of 1.558 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 80.88%; a net loss of 363 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 42.97%.

Regarding the year-on-year decrease in net loss, Chuangxinqizhi explained that it mainly benefited from the “MMOC artificial intelligence technology platform” developed by it. Continue to benefit from the large-scale business expansion brought about by platform standardization, further dilute costs and increase gross profit margins.

market today

From a disk perspective, telecom, semiconductor, and infrastructure stocks strengthened, while Internet, automobile, and lithium battery stocks fell.

The three major telecom operators collectively strengthened, China Telecom rose by more than 4%

Among telecom stocks, China Telecom (00728.HK), China Unicom (00762.HK), and China Mobile (00941.HK) rose 4.31%, 2.60%, and 2.10%, respectively.

Benefiting from the popularity of ChatGPT, Zheshang Securities recently released a research report stating that the development foundation of AIGC is expected to bring explosive growth demand for computing power. As the national team of computing power network/cloud computing, operators have an IDC market share of more than 50%, and the growth rate of cloud computing business will exceed 100% in 2022.

The trend of semiconductor stocks is divided, Jingyang Group rose by more than 13%

Among semiconductor stocks, Jingyang Group (08257.HK), Solomon Systech (02878.HK), and SMIC (00981.HK) rose 13.33%, 11.54%, and 4.25% respectively, while Hongguang Semiconductor (06908.HK), China Dianhua University (00085.HK) and Shanghai Fudan (01385.HK) fell 5.56%, 2.70%, and 2.17% respectively.

According to statistics from CINNO Research, the investment in semiconductor projects in China (including Taiwan) will reach RMB 1.5 trillion in 2022, and the semiconductor industry continues to maintain a high investment trend. With the strong support and investment in the semiconductor industry and the rapid development of semiconductor companies, it has provided strong support for China‘s independent and controllable capabilities in the semiconductor field.

In addition, semiconductor-related companies have also successively released their performance in 2022. SMIC’s operating income in 2022 will be about 49.516 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 39%; the net profit attributable to the parent company will be about 12.133 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 13%.

Strong infrastructure stocks, China Railway Group rose nearly 8%

Among infrastructure stocks, China Railway Group (00390.HK), China Railway Construction (01186.HK), and China Communications Construction (01800.HK) rose 7.88%, 5.51%, and 5.46%, respectively.

The research and strategy team of Everbright Securities pointed out today that the reform of state-owned enterprises will inevitably continue to deepen, and more policies are expected to be introduced in the future to further optimize the layout and structural adjustment of state-owned capital. At present, there are still a large number of low-priced state-owned assets in the market. In the long run, under the two-wheel drive of the reform of state-owned enterprises and the digital economy, the concept stocks of central state-owned enterprises will open up room for growth and are expected to benefit from the reshaping of value.

Internet stocks fell, Bilibili fell more than 5%

Among Internet stocks, Bilibili-SW (09626.HK), Meituan-W (03690.HK), and Weibo-SW (09898.HK) fell 5.58%, 4.36%, and 3.59% respectively.

In terms of news, a number of UP masters have recently publicly announced the suspension of updates. “The UP owner of station B initiated a wave of suspension and update” sparked heated discussions, causing the company to fall by 9.81% in two days.

JPMorgan Chase released a research report stating that for the adjustment of Bilibili’s stock price, it is believed that the company’s fundamentals will be affected to a limited extent, and bloggers who have “suspended updates”, also known as “stopped updates” are estimated to account for more than 500,000 followers. The group of important bloggers is less than 0.1%. JPMorgan gave the company an “overweight” rating on Hong Kong and US stocks, with target prices of HK$210 and US$27, respectively.

The bank also pointed out that the UP master suspended the update due to personal reasons. The bank also has a positive view on Bilibili and has included the company in the “Positive Catalyst Watch List”. As the second quarter enters the new game launch cycle, among them, JPMorgan predicts that the company will launch 9 games in the second quarter of this year, which will promote Online game revenue for the year increased by more than 30%, beating market expectations.

Auto stocks fell, Weilai fell nearly 8%

Among auto stocks, NIO-SW (09866.HK), Xpeng Motors-W (09868.HK), and Great Wall Motors (02333.HK) fell 7.63%, 6.54%, and 5.26%, respectively.

In terms of news, according to the documents disclosed on April 3, Wang Xing, the director and major shareholder of Li Auto (02015.HK) and the co-founder of Meituan, continuously reduced its holdings last week, and cashed out a total of about 128 million Hong Kong dollars.

And a week earlier, Wang Xing also reduced his holdings. Within half a month, Wang Xing cashed out a total of about 420 million Hong Kong dollars by reducing his holdings of Ideal Auto.

Lithium battery stocks fell, Ganfeng Lithium Industry fell nearly 6%

Among lithium battery stocks, Ganfeng Lithium (01772.HK), Tianqi Lithium (09696.HK), and BYD Electronics (00285.HK) fell 5.71%, 4.42%, and 2.79%, respectively.

According to the latest quotation from Shanghai Nonferrous Metals.com, on April 4, lithium carbonate (99.5% battery grade/domestic) fell by 6,500 yuan to 219,000 yuan/ton, a record low of more than one year. Lithium hydroxide (56.5% battery-grade coarse particles/domestic) fell by 13,000 yuan to 310,000 yuan/ton, a new low in more than 1 year. Yuan, which has fallen by 137,500 yuan in the past 30 days.

CLSA recently released a research report saying that due to the intensified competition from electric vehicle and battery manufacturers, the company has new risks in commercialization. Considering the continuous price pressure and the price trend of lithium compounds, CLSA has lowered the profit forecast of Ganfeng Lithium for this year and next.

Southbound Funding

Southbound funds once again flowed in HK$651 million today. Since the beginning of this week, the cumulative southbound inflow has been 5.892 billion Hong Kong dollars.

Stock news and changes

[Meidong Motors fell by more than 11% last year, and the profit attributable to the parent company fell by more than 50% year-on-year]

Meidong Auto (01268.HK) fell 11.23% to close at HK$13.44. According to the recently released 2022 full-year results, the revenue achieved during the period was 28.655 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 21.54%; the profit attributable to shareholders was 521 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 55.3%.

[Asia Television Holdings rose by more than 9%, and its annual net loss narrowed by nearly 30% year-on-year]

Asia Television Holdings (00707.HK) rose 9.09% to close at HK$0.048. According to the recently released annual results, the revenue during the period was 77.09 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 51.47%; the net loss attributable to shareholders was 184 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 29.25%.