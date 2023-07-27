Hangzhou Guarantee Group’s Efforts in Supporting Specialized and New SME Development: Over 1 Billion Yuan in Guarantees for 163 Companies

Hangzhou Guarantee Group Supports Specialized and New SMEs with Over 1 Billion Yuan in Guarantees

Hangzhou Guarantee Group, a financial element guarantee provider, has spared no effort in protecting the specialization and new development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Recently, it has been announced that 163 companies have benefited from a cumulative guarantee amount exceeding 1 billion yuan, helping nearly 100 enterprises in Hangzhou to successfully be selected into the 2023 list of specialized, specialized, and new SMEs in Zhejiang Province.

Hangzhou, known for its vibrant business environment, has been actively supporting the specialized and new development of SMEs. Hangzhou has a total of 1,583 provincial-level specialized, specialized, and new SMEs, ranking first in Zhejiang Province. The city has made significant progress in creating an ecosystem favorable for SMEs.

One of the key initiatives that have provided strong support for many specialized, specialized, and new enterprises is government financing guarantee. The Hangzhou Guarantee Group has played a crucial role in leveraging bank funds and introducing financial vitality to these enterprises. Since 2020, the group has provided guarantees for 163 provincial-level specialized SMEs, helping them secure funding and contributing to their continuous growth.

Hangzhou Yunqi Wisdom Vision Technology Co., Ltd., specializing in artificial intelligence, is one of the enterprises that have benefited from financing guarantees. With a focus on body recognition technology and video intelligent application, Wisdom Vision has become a leader in the industry. Hangzhou Guarantee Group provided the company with 5 million yuan in financing guarantee support in 2021, enabling them to replenish working capital for technology research and development. As a result, Wisdom Vision was selected into the 2022 list of specialized, specialized, and new SMEs in Zhejiang Province. The group’s continued support has allowed Wisdom Vision to renew its insurance and will continue to play a solid role in helping the company further climb.

Hangzhou Guarantee Group also helped Hangzhou Laichen Technology Co., Ltd., a company specializing in smart metering and smart water affairs, overcome financing difficulties caused by the pandemic and international situations. Facing tight cash flow and insufficient collateral, Laichen Technology was struggling to secure a bank loan. However, after an on-site visit by Hangzhou Guarantee Group, the company was granted a bank loan of 10 million yuan, thanks to the green channel opened by the group.

Wang Qiang, chairman and general manager of Guarantee Group, emphasized the importance of specialization, specialization, and innovation for the development of SMEs and the regional economy. He expressed that the group would continue to provide strong support for the development of specialized, specialized, and new enterprises. The Science and Technology Innovation Guarantee Center will serve as a platform for innovation, and the group will explore new government-bank cooperation opportunities and guarantee models to increase support and strengthen the development of these enterprises.

The efforts of Hangzhou Guarantee Group and other initiatives supporting specialized and new SMEs are expected to contribute to the high-quality development of Hangzhou’s economy and further establish the city as a hub for innovation and technological advancement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

