Hannover Messe 2023: “Many countries are looking at Germany with complete dismay”

Hannover will be the center of the industrial world in the coming days. 4000 exhibitors and more than 120,000 expected visitors meet at the world‘s largest industry show Hannover Messe. Also in the middle is Gunther Kegel, President of the Association of the Electrical and Digital Industry (ZVEI) and CEO of Pepperl+Fuchs from Mannheim, a manufacturer of industrial automation technology. In the WELT interview, he talks about the problems of Germany as an industrial location, political world saviors and the power supply in this country.