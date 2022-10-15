(China News) The 1.5 billion RMB (approximately S$300 million) mansion of Chinese actress Wang Yan, who played “Qinger” in the drama “Han Zhu Gege”, was auctioned off by the court after her husband was suspected of missing out on a large gambling debt.

According to reports, Wang Yan and her husband Wang Zhicai’s “Wangfu Century” mansion in Beijing is only 500 meters away from the Forbidden City. Standing on the roof, you can overlook the Forbidden City. The market value is about 1.5 billion yuan, but the starting price is 1.12 billion yuan (about 220 million yuan SGD). Although many people have watched the house, no one has bought it so far.

Wang Yan became popular because of her role as “Qing’er” in “Huanzhu Gege”. When she became popular, she married Wang Zhicai, a real estate tycoon. After marriage, she settled in Beijing and devoted herself to her husband and children. However, she has made a comeback in recent years, including starring in the food inspirational drama “Shangshi” starring Wu Jinyan and Xu Kai.

When Wang Yan was popular, she married a wealthy family and became a lady, but now there are economic problems. (the Internet)

According to Chinese media reports, in 2019, Wang Yan’s husband had been reclaimed by Macau casinos for about S$14 million in interest, the company’s equity was frozen, and he was also listed as a person on the list of restricted high consumption. After that, he disappeared and his whereabouts are unknown.

Wang Yan returned to filming because of financial problems. Many netizens lamented that “Qing’er” has a bumpy marriage road.