Listen to the audio version of the article

The German maritime transport giant Hapag-Lloyd enters as terminal shareholder in the ports of Genoa and Salerno, acquiring 49% of the Spinelli group. The company’s Hamburg supervisory board has given the go-ahead for the purchase and a memorandum of understanding to this.

45% was sold to the Germans by the Icon Infrastructure investment fund and a further 4% by the Spinelli family (through Spininvest); family which, however, still owns 51% of the shares of the group.

Entrance with 49%

Hapag-Lloyd apparently acquires 49% of the entire Genoese group that manages the logistics chain of the container from the docks of the port to the final recipient, dealing with unloading, boarding, handling of goods and containers within the port terminals , truck transport (with its own fleet of trucks) and intermodal transport.

This operation aims to strengthen, market sources explain, the strategic position of Hapag-Lloyd in Italy, a country where it is second, in terms of volumes handled, after MSC and which represents, for the company, the second market in Europe.

First in terms of volumes

On the other hand, the German giant is, again in terms of volumes, the first customer of the port of Genoa and having a significant share of the Spinelli group allows it to enter, among other things, the Genoa port terminal, thus strengthening its own contractual position on the Genoese docks.