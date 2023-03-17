Scientists have published a number of research papers in the past that dealt with the question of whether more salary also leads to more productivity and motivation – without a clear result. And so psychologists and organizational scientists are still working on a fundamental theory that the American professor Frederick Herzberg first put down on paper in 1959 in his standard work “The motivation to work”: the two-factor theory. And that says: Income can prevent dissatisfaction – but does not necessarily ensure satisfaction. In his theory, Herzberg distinguishes between hygiene factors (income, management style, job security) and motivators (recognition, work content, promotion) that actually create satisfaction.