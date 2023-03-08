South China Futures

On the occasion of the 100th March 8th Women’s Day, Nanhua Futures held the activity of “Women Tasting Tea, Contributing to a New Era” to thank all female compatriots for their contributions to the society and the development of Nanhua. In the melodious sound of Guqin, the tea art teacher introduced the knowledge of tea, and taught how to order tea in the Song Dynasty on the spot. The female compatriots shared the beauty of traditional tea art in the pleasant tea tasting, conveyed good friendship, further cultivated their sentiments, and improved their cultural literacy. Created a warm and harmonious working atmosphere.

Happy Women’s Day！

