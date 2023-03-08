Home Business Happy Women’s Day #女神节快乐! _Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Happy Women’s Day #女神节快乐! _Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Happy Women’s Day #女神节快乐! _Sina Finance_Sina.com

South China Futures

On the occasion of the 100th March 8th Women’s Day, Nanhua Futures held the activity of “Women Tasting Tea, Contributing to a New Era” to thank all female compatriots for their contributions to the society and the development of Nanhua. In the melodious sound of Guqin, the tea art teacher introduced the knowledge of tea, and taught how to order tea in the Song Dynasty on the spot. The female compatriots shared the beauty of traditional tea art in the pleasant tea tasting, conveyed good friendship, further cultivated their sentiments, and improved their cultural literacy. Created a warm and harmonious working atmosphere.

Happy Women’s Day！

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

See also  China Securities Regulatory Commission: Will create conditions to promote Sino-US audit supervision cooperation to stabilize policy expectations and institutional environment | Reuters

You may also like

Bodyguards accompany Elon Musk through the main Twitter...

Pd, the Schlein team. President, deputy secretaries, group...

Even censorship has its limits

War only makes the USA rich. Boom of...

Buying real estate: seven reasons that currently speak...

Eurizon ESG 60 Solution: Opinions and Reviews, Is...

“There is a political monoculture at the universities”

Focus ESG, Italpress launches the new format dedicated...

My friends are homeowners – but I love...

Banco BPM obtains the status of financial conglomerate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy