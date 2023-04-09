In the port of Los Angeles, port pilots earn up to 400,000 euros. picture alliance / ZUMAPRESS.com | Inc.

A port pilot’s job is among the riskiest and best-paid in the cargo port. In Los Angeles, port pilots earn salaries of up to around 400,000 euros. At the same time, they expose themselves to the danger of their lives every time.

Harbor pilots have one of the highest paying and at the same time riskiest jobs in the transport industry. The average port pilot in the Port of Los Angeles earns $434,000 a year, but also exposes himself to a high level of risk on a daily basis.

Any cargo ship wishing to enter a port needs local pilots to bring the ship safely to dock. The role is very risky as the pilots face the risk of being run over by a huge cargo ship, thrown overboard in rough seas or tossed between two boats.

This is how the job of a port pilot works

The job is also incredibly complex and requires specialized skills. The pilot is responsible for ships that weigh over 200,000 tons and can be worth over $100 million. A harbor pilot brings a ship from the high seas to within a few centimeters of its unloading point next to the pier.

read too Strong exports, China‘s comeback and cheaper energy: Germany is again generating large surpluses in foreign trade

They approach the massive, skyscraper-sized cargo ship first from a 17-meter-long speedboat. From the speedboat, the pilot has to climb onto the freighter using a rope ladder. One of the most dangerous moments of the whole process.

Once on board the freighter, he receives a sheet describing the details of the freighter and directs the boat to port through digital and verbal communication. The pilot also directs the crew to operate the tugs that attach to each side of the ship as it enters port. If the ship is close enough, the freighter is maneuvered mainly with its residual momentum and the slow pull of the tugs.

A harbor pilot’s job ends when the ship stops safely at its berth. Ultimately, port pilots represent a little-known but crucial part of the supply chain. Two thirds of German exports leave the country by sea. In intercontinental goods traffic it is even more than 90 percent, writes that Federal Ministry of Economics.

read too Import prices are finally falling, and that with stable prices for Germany’s exports – that’s why this turnaround in foreign trade is so important for our prosperity

This article was translated from English by Klemens Handke. You can find the original here.