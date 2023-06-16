Hardly any money for schools, roads, hospitals – risk for our prosperity

MArid schools, closed bridges, late trains, faltering internet, unreachable administration – these are just a few examples.

More and more people in Germany are ashamed of the infrastructure in this country, finding that it does not meet the demands that Europe’s largest economy has to make of itself.

German companies are also being left behind in many areas. Some of this misery is felt – but far too often it is also real. Recently, the shrinking gross domestic product revealed that the Federal Republic is falling behind internationally.

Read more about prosperity in Germany

There are numerous reasons for the real deficits, one of which is now shown by a study by the German Economic Institute (IW), which is exclusively available to WELT. The economists Hubertus Bardt and Michael Grömling show that state investments have been too low and misaligned for many years to make a contribution to the future wealth of the country.

also read

engine of prosperity are in one market economy in principle, companies and their employees; however, in order for them to innovate and develop their full potential, the state must lay the foundations. In a knowledge society, above all in the form of a functioning, state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Government spending is not enough

In truth, the German infrastructure is visibly aging in many places. Although the state spends billions every year, if you subtract the effect of wear and tear from these gross investments, according to IW calculations, the federal, state and local governments have not made any significant contribution to increasing productivity since the turn of the millennium.

also read

“In Germany, productivity growth has slowed down since the turn of the millennium,” says Grömling. In the past two decades, progress has been noticeably lower than in the 1990s, averaging around 0.9 percent per year. In West Germany, the increases in the previous decades were again significantly higher.

In their study on the “Effects of public investments on companies in Germany”, the IW researchers argue that the weak German productivity figures are partly due to the lack of infrastructure renewal. Their deficits also kept companies from investing in Germany. WELT has access to the study in advance.

Source: Infographic WORLD

A higher output per hour worked, according to the definition of productivity, will be necessary for Germany in order to compensate for the effects of demographics. When the baby boomers retire in the next few years, companies will have far fewer workers available, which means that fewer working hours will be available.

also read

The logical consequence: If productivity is not significantly increased, the current level of prosperity in Germany will hardly be maintained – with far-reaching consequences for the social systems, which depend on a strong German economy.

“Especially in times of demographic change, when a smaller proportion of the population is in employment and a rapidly increasing proportion is in retirement due to age, productivity must increase more significantly in order to compensate for the additional demographic gap,” explains Grömling. The development of the past few years is not promising:

“Recently, there have been no productivity stimuli at all in Germany from the formation of state capital stocks,” the study reads. While the private sector understands capital stock to mean above all machines and systems, the state capital stock includes schools, roads and hospitals, but also universities, development facilities and research institutes, from which business ideas often emerge.

also read

Also the importance of digital Networks and the transport infrastructure should not be underestimated: if a region does not have fast internet or is not connected to the road and rail network, a medium-sized entrepreneur will think twice about building up production capacities there. Not to mention reliable, affordable energy.

The higher the quality of the state capital stock, the better the conditions for future growth, i.e. future prosperity. On the other hand, if the state infrastructure deteriorates, the prospects for future increases in productivity dim.

According to IW findings, the need to catch up is considerable. “In order to keep the already moderate growth contribution of the state capital stock constant at the level of the 1990s, around 45 billion euros more would have had to be invested annually,” says the study.

also read

The researchers put the investment backlog in the public sector at at least 450 billion euros by the middle of the next decade. The loss of investment associated with the pandemic and the war in Ukraine would have increased the backlog. Even the investment requirements for the aging infrastructure are huge.

Source: Infographic WORLD

As examples they name the renewal and expansion of the railway network, the development of digital infrastructure or the modernization of the energy infrastructure. In addition, there are at least another 39 billion euros per year, which are necessary to raise defense spending to two percent of gross domestic product, as promised.

Investments are not always clearly identifiable, sometimes the boundaries to other government spending are blurred: “Programs to decarbonize the economy, for example, do not represent public investment, but they make part of the private investment possible in the first place,” says the study.

also read

With a comprehensive survey of companies, the IW researchers show that companies are indeed waiting for public sector investments and sometimes even make their own investment decisions dependent on them. The companies aren’t really hoping for an immediate boost in productivity, although government orders are a welcome source of revenue. They consider the medium-term impulses to be stronger than the short-term ones.

“A third of the companies see an increase in their own investment activity in an environment improved by public investment,” is one of the results of the survey. Half of all companies also expect government investments to have a slightly positive effect on economic conditions.

In the individual economic sectors, the effects of public investments vary in strength, depending on the transmission channel. Above all, construction companies and manufacturers of capital goods see stronger positive impulses. Viewed regionally, the survey shows no major differences. In western Germany, state investments are believed to have a slightly stronger investment and transformation effect than in eastern Germany.

also read SPD and their feared opponent AfD

Most recently, gross fixed capital formation was particularly low in Bremen, North Rhine-Westphalia and Saarland. In the north and east of Germany, on the other hand, a relatively large amount was invested in terms of economic output. The most recent leaders (the data are from 2019) were Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Lower Saxony.

Source: Infographic WORLD

As far as the financing of state investments is concerned, the IW researchers see far from having exhausted all possibilities, despite the debt brake. “It’s about breaking the downward spiral,” Grömling appealed to the decision-makers. A lot is ultimately a question of where politics sets the priorities. If there are no private investments because the complementary state investments are not made, the price that Germany will pay in the long term in the form of a loss of prosperity will be higher than the current costs.

It is important that the state – which also means municipalities and states – prove to be reliable. In addition, in his opinion, the options for financing, for example in the form of private-public partnerships, are far from exhausted.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Everything on shares” is the daily stock exchange shot from the WELT business editorial team. Every morning from 7 a.m. with our financial journalists. For stock market experts and beginners. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music and Deezer. Or directly by RSS-Feed.