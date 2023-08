According to the study, residential real estate prices in the seven major cities fell by an average of 1.1 percent quarter-on-quarter and by 5 percent year-on-year. The smallest discounts were in Berlin with minus 3.6 percent within a year. The highest price declines were recorded in Frankfurt (minus 9.1 percent), Munich (minus 6.7) and Hamburg (minus 6.4). Only in Düsseldorf did prices rise minimally (plus 0.1).

