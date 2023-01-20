Listen to the audio version of the article

120 years have passed since that distant 1903 when Harley-Davidson was born: therefore 2023 will be a very eventful year for lovers of the brand, which, thanks to a wise use of marketing, has long gone beyond the simple passion for motorcycles. Six limited-edition models are arriving for the important anniversary, dominated by the CVO (Custom vehicle operations) Road Glide Limited Anniversary, produced in just 1,500 units worldwide, with one of the most complex paint finishes ever offered by HD. In an explosion of red, the stars and stripes theme of the eagle returns, combined with an Alcantara saddle with red and gold stitching. Other limited series models are the Ultra Limited Anniversary (1,300 units), the Tri Glide Ultra Anniversary (1,100), the Street Glide Special Anniversary (1,600), the Road Glide Special Anniversary (1,600), the Fat Boy 114 Anniversary (3,000) and the Heritage Classic 114 Anniversary (1,700); they are all characterized by a very accurate varnishing, dominated by red that marries gold.

The new 2023 models

Among the novelties for this year HD announces the return of the Breakout, characterized by the elongated chopper line with the large 21” front rim. It’s now more powerful, thanks to the 1923cc, 101hp, 167Nm Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine, the largest Harley-Davidson powerplant by torque and displacement factory-fitted and stock. Other new features: 19-litre tank, handlebars 1.9 cm higher than the previous model to improve ergonomics, new chrome plating and brand-new 26-spoke cast aluminum wheels finished in glossy black. The Breakout features cruise control and traction control as standard.

The second new model is the Nightster Special which joins the Nighster presented last year and still mounts the liquid-cooled V-twin Revolution Max 975T with 90 HP and 95 Nm. cast aluminum rims, the handlebar moved up by 5 cm and back by 2.5 cm for better control of the bike, the round 4-inch TFT screen that can be connected to a smartphone. The braking system is designed by Brembo, with a 320 mm front disc and a 260 mm rear disc. 12-litre tank located under the seat shifts fuel weight lower in the frame, lowering the center of gravity for improved handling

Finally, the third novelty: the Freewheeler trike is renewed in black for 2023. The front end, headlight bezel, tank console, hand and foot controls, powertrain and exhaust all have black finishes instead of the previous bright finishes. New cast aluminum rims arrive, with 18-inch size instead of 15 for the rear wheels.