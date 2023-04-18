Harmful peat extraction – Why vegetable farmers depend on peat – News

Peat extraction is harmful to the climate. The federal government has ordered a reduction. But Swiss vegetable farmers have a hard time with it.

Vegetable farmer Thomas Wyssa undertakes a field test: For the first time, he plants lettuce seedlings whose pots contain only 60 percent peat instead of 90 percent. The 30 percent less makes a big difference.

“If we have a reduced peat content, then we have to make sure that the pots don’t fall apart and that we can plant them mechanically in exactly the same way as with more peat,” explains Wyssa.

Peat makes vegetable cultivation efficient

Lettuce – like other vegetable seedlings – grow in so-called pressed earth pots. Peat has a unique compressibility. So the earth press pots do not need a cover. They hold themselves together and can thus be planted mechanically.

But with every piece of peat, moorland is lost. Moore have been protected in Switzerland for 35 years. Nevertheless, Switzerland imports large quantities of peat year after year and thus contributes to the destruction of moors in other countries.

Legend: Swiss moors have been protected since 1987. Until then, peat was also extracted on a large scale in this country, such as during the Second World War.

According to the latest available data, Switzerland imported an estimated 45,000 tonnes of peat for vegetable production in 2021. This corresponds to over 45,000 tons of CO₂ equivalent emissions.

Why moors are so important

Bogs provide habitat for a large number of rare, wet-loving species.

Moore clean the flowing water.

Moore bind CO₂ in large quantities. Almost 90 percent of the moors in Switzerland have been destroyed in the past 200 years.

Significant reductions have already been achieved in horticulture and hobby gardening. In vegetable cultivation, the reduction is still comparatively small.

Goal: 40 percent peat content

In 2012, the federal government adopted a peat phase-out concept. Representatives of the vegetable industry signed a declaration of intent last summer. Together, the market participants are trying to gradually reduce the amount of peat:

By 2025, only 70 percent peat should be used in vegetable cultivation.

In 2028 it should still be 40 percent.

Vegetable farmers like Thomas Wyssa are particularly critical of the second step: “If this changeover comes, it will be almost impossible to implement. We cannot allow additional costs on our farms.”

Europe as a hotspot

The peat problem is a European problem. According to the FOEN, 72 percent of global peat extraction takes place in Europe. 92 percent of this is also consumed in Europe.

Less peat increases costs. This is also confirmed by organic farmers, whose cultivation has long allowed only 70 percent peat. Heiner Gysi produces organic seedlings. For a few years now, his farm has voluntarily used a substrate mixture that consists of only 60 percent peat.

«It was a long way, and you don’t have a product that is equal to it. It’s more expensive to produce and the pot isn’t quite as perfect as a pure peat substrate pot.” Even the substrate is more expensive. In addition, more water is needed and there is also a higher risk of failure.

replacement wanted

It needs replacement for the peat. Alex Mathis is an expert in vegetable cultivation at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW). He scientifically accompanies the 60 percent attempt at conventional vegetable farmer Thomas Wyssa.

“An alternative to peat consists primarily of wood fiber, which is processed in the compost,” says Mathis. “And in the coco coir – where people are trying to get away from coco coir because it doesn’t have a good ecological balance.”

Federal government threatens import restrictions

Time is running out. Because the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) makes it clear that it wants to stick to the goals that have been set. The specialist, Laura Tschümperlin, says: “In a first phase, the concept of phasing out peat provides for voluntary measures. If these are not effective enough, trade policy measures can be introduced.”

This means that the federal government could restrict – or even ban – the import of peat.