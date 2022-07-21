











In the middle of last year, relying onHongmeng ConceptHongmeng “Demon King” with five times the market valueRunhe software(300339.SZ) is back.

Recently, Huawei officially announced that Harmony OS 3.0 (Harmony OS 3.0) will be officially released on the 27th of this month. 3.0 will remove the bloated parts of 2.0, mainly in interaction design, multi-device interconnection, performance, and customer care.

in the marketHongmeng ConceptThere is another wave of preheating in the stock.Over the past two trading days, the leadingRunhe softwareup 33.23%,Jiulian Technology(688609.SH) stock price also rose by more than 27%,Hokumei Tsuneyama(000158.SZ) also harvested two consecutive boards.Dragon Tiger ListOn the one hand, well-known hot money such as Suzhou Gang, Shanghai Liyang Road, and Shouban Excavation have ignited one after another, and the popularity of the sector is making a comeback.

Business and Hongmeng OS 3。0not very relevant

July 19th,Runhe softwareSaid to investors, “Huawei Hongmeng 3.0 related news is a market reaction to the company’s stock price performance. The company is mainly open source Hongmeng, which is different from Huawei Hongmeng.performanceThe impact cannot be predicted. “

Are open source Hongmeng and Huawei Hongmeng the same thing? What is the difference?

Open Harmony is an open source system, and Huawei has donated Open Harmony to “Open Atom Open Source”fundThe Foundation is a non-profit non-profit organization registered with the Ministry of Civil Affairs led by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. All manufacturers can equally obtain codes from the “Open Atomic Open Source Foundation” and make products according to different business demands. And Hongmeng The system (Harmony OS) is a closed-source system. It is a commercial distribution developed by Huawei based on OpenHarmony. It is the company’s own system and cannot be modified and used by other companies.

In fact, the relationship between Kaiyuan Hongmeng and Huawei Hongmeng is like the relationship between AOSP and Android system. The two are related but not the same thing. The latter is formed on the basis of the former, and the relationship between the two complements each other.

The relationship between Runhe Software and Hongmeng can be found in last year’s annual report.The software and hardware products and solutions of the intelligent IoT business are one of the main businesses of Runhe Software. Its research and development is based on the independent development of OpenHarmony (open source Hongmeng) and OpenEuler (open source Euler).intellectual propertyCommercial distribution. On the terminal side, Runhe Software said in its annual report that it will continue to deepen the implementation of the OpenHarmony strategy.On the edge side, in 2020, Runhe Software launched HopeEdge OS, an industrial-grade security operating system release based on OpenEuler for edge gateways, and successivelysmart gridSmart Park,Industrial interconnectionand other fields have been practically applied. In 2021, the company will focus on the strategy of OpenHarmony and launch a new version of HopeEdge OS based on OpenHarmony, which will make the technology development strategy of the company’s intelligent IoT more clear and complete. Therefore, Runhe Software itself, as a donor of the OpenHarmony project group and one of the seven founding member units, is to launch its own HopeEdge OS based on the open source Hongmeng. In fact, it is not directly related to Harmony OS 3.0. The benefits of the release are actually not directly related to the company.

Hongmeng’s performance contribution is limited

Up to now, Runhe Software has not disclosed its first-half performance report. Judging from the performance of the past year, Hongmeng, which has made the stock price soar, has not brought about an improvement in the company’s performance.

Statistics show that in the past year, the revenue of Runhe software increased by 11.61% to 2.722 billion yuan.Among them, the financial technology business increased by 13.64% over the same period of the previous year to 1.337 billion yuan; the intelligent IoT business achievedOperating income917 million yuan, an increase of 15.26% over the same period of the previous year; the smart energy informatization business achieved an operating income of 356 million yuan, an increase of 4.16% over the same period of the previous year.But last year’s deductionnet profitA decrease of 17.69% over the same period of the previous year.

Why is the main income rising and the net profit falling? In the past year, the operating cost of Runhe Software was 1.975 billion yuan, an increase of 12.79% over the same period of the previous year, while R&D investment increased by 17.85% to 380 million yuan. The reason is that the increase in the size of the staff, the increase in salary levels and the increase in labor costs are the “culprits” of the decline in net profit. In the financial report, the contribution of Hongmeng can hardly be seen in the main business of Runhe Software, and the proportion of revenue is extremely small. However, in terms of R&D investment, the 2021 annual report shows that of the 11 R&D projects the company is currently investing in, 3 projects are invested in Hongmeng, which shows that the Hongmeng business is still in its infancy.

Risk of debt repayment

It is also worth mentioning that the financial situation of Runhe Software is not ideal. As of the end of last year, the company had 249 million yuan in short-term loans, nearly 19.36 million yuan in long-term loans due within one year, and 34.57 million yuan in non-current liabilities due within one year, totaling 304 million yuan. In addition, the cash flow performance of Runhe Software is not very satisfactory. Last year, the overall cash flow performance was -178 million yuan.Although the current corporatecurrencyThe amount of funds is 588 million yuan, which can cover 304 million yuan of short-term loans. However, the current cash flow problem of Runhe Software has gradually expanded. In addition, Hongmeng’s business is unable to make ends meet, and it is necessary to be alert to possible future debt repayments. risk.

There is another statistic to watch out for.At present, the fixed assets of Runhe Software are pledged tobank579 million yuan, while the company’s total fixed assets of 658 million yuan.In other words, the fixed asset mortgage rate is as high as 87.84%, which shows thatCash flowof tension. The performance of the stock price is the first, and the rise of Runhe Software is still a market behavior after all.

(Article source: Interface News)

