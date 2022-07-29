Home Business HarmonyOS 3.0 built-in wallpaper download Huawei HarmonyOS 3.0 native wallpaper download
HarmonyOS 3.0 built-in wallpaper download Huawei HarmonyOS 3.0 native wallpaper download

by admin
HarmonyOS 3.0 built-in wallpaper download Huawei HarmonyOS 3.0 native wallpaper download
2022-07-28 21:16
Source: Sesame Technology News

Original title: Hongmeng OS 3.0 built-in wallpaper download Huawei HarmonyOS 3.0 native wallpaper download

On the evening of July 27, the much-anticipated Huawei HarmonyOS 3.0 operating system was officially released. The main upgrades in this update are HyperTerminal, Hongmeng Zhilian, Universal Card, smooth performance, privacy and security, and information accessibility. For details, see six major aspects. “Huawei officially released Hongmeng OS 3: six major upgrades”.

Huawei Hongmeng OS 3.0 also adds a number of built-in native wallpapers with a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels, all of which are 2K ultra-clear wallpapers, which can be used as wallpapers for various models of Android + iOS. HarmonyOS 3.0 has a total of 10 new built-in wallpapers, none of which are very atmospheric and beautiful. If you like it, please download and use it.

It should be noted that due to the large size of the built-in wallpapers in Huawei Hongmeng OS 3.0, some of them exceed the upload limit of the website and are slightly compressed, which does not affect the use. If you download the original image, please go to “Sesame Technology News“Post a message in the background of the official account to reply to the keyword”Hongmeng OS“Obtain.

