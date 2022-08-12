New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





recently,Huawei Watch 3 finally received a system update push for HarmonyOS 3.

According to the information shown in the changelog,After this upgrade, pulling down on the dial interface of Huawei Watch 3 will open the new super linkage function. With just one pull, you can complete the interconnection and collaboration with the mobile phone, remotely control the mobile phone to take pictures or control the music playback.

In the future, this function will gradually support the interconnection and collaboration with smart screens, Bluetooth headsets, and fitness equipment.

besides,In the new version, the sports function of Huawei Watch 3 has also been enhancedthe watch can be always on during exercise, and can automatically pause or continue recording according to the user’s exercise state.

At the same time, pull down on the dial and enter the touch to complete the connection with the supported sports equipment.

In other respects, BYD models have been added to the NFC car key in the new version, and sleep monitoring, health management and other aspects have been optimized.

have to be aware of is,This update package is relatively large and the update process is long, so it is best to upgrade in an environment with sufficient power and stable network.



