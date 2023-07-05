Home » Harry’s Bar, Cipriani licks his mustache: profit of over 1.2 million in 2022
Arrigo Cipriani at Harry’s bar

Harry’s Bar, the famous Venetian restaurant by Arrigo Cipriani closes its 2022 financial statements with a substantial profit

Rich dish for Harry’s Baril famous Venetian restaurant owned by Arrigo Cipriani’s group he was born in son Joseph. A few days ago, in fact, theshareholders’ meeting of Cipriani srl who approved the 2022 financial statements closed with a profit of over 1.2 million euros compared to the loss of 236 thousand euros in the previous year.

The srl, controlled by the Luxembourg Cipriani Ita, it also carries out catering activities and last year saw revenues jump to 10.2 million from 4.7 million in 2021 thanks to the post-pandemic recovery of the tourist flow in transit through Venice. Obviously also the gross operating margin from negative for 325 thousand euros has become positive for almost 1.9 million.

