Harvest delay: The strawberry – where is it?

Outdoor harvest in Brandenburg is delayed

–

The strawberry – where is it?









Fri 5/5/23 | 06:07 | From Stefan Ruwoldt

dpa / Patrick Pleul Video: rbb24 Brandenburg News | 04.05.2023 | Teresa Majerovich | Bild: dpa / Patrick Pleul

Actually, the field strawberry should already be there. But there are delays. But when it arrives in a few days, the berry from the Mark will have clear advantages over the Spanish product. And then there is another trend. By Stefan Ruwoldt

The cultivated strawberry is a sweet subject of dispute: some are good and some are evil. Origin makes the difference between good and bad strawberries. As a climate ignoramus, for example, it is in a large pack with the special offers of the discounters. As a correctly green organic fruit, on the other hand, it is mainly offered at the strawberry stand on the street and in organic shops. Of course, this distinction is a very rough one. The Brandenburg outdoor strawberry is good for the overall poor climate reputation of its kind. However, this outdoor strawberry needs sun and warmth for its seal “regional and organic”. The cool spring weather this year is making it difficult for the Brandenburg outdoor strawberry: the low temperatures resulted in a delay in growth. It didn’t help that the rain was right and he was able to quench his strawberry thirst almost alone. The Brandenburg outdoor strawberries are late because there has been no warmth for a long time, but they are coming: instead of early May, they are now in mid-May.

Ecological rivets from Spain

The imported fruits from Spain are mostly ecological rivets. At least that’s how it is calculated “Eco test” [oekotest.de] or the Berlin product activists of the platform “Codecheck” [codecheck.info] before: “One kilogram of fresh strawberries from the region results in 0.3 kilograms of CO2 equivalent.” Although the same amount of strawberries harvested in Spain only weighs 100 grams more, i.e. 0.4 kilograms of CO2 equivalent per kilogram of strawberries, the ecological balance of the strawberries on offer here, which come from Spain, is spoiled by the transport, because that increases it CO2 equivalent to 0.8. Most of the strawberries sold in Brandenburg still come from Spain, from a region in the southwest of the country. There used to be huge forests, in which mainly pine trees grew, which can cope well with a lack of water. Now, however, there are strawberry fields and foil tents on thousands of hectares, consuming water that is very rare in the region. Added to this are the often very low wages for the harvest workers. And the ecological balance of the Spanish strawberry is hailed by the pesticide residues that are often also detectable in the strawberries, because the fields are often still sprayed very intensively.

Overall, however, the amount of strawberries harvested in Germany – fluctuating slightly from year to year – is similar to the amount of imported strawberries: 131,000 tons Strawberries were harvested in Germany in 2021 [de.statista.com], plus around 131,330 tons of strawberries were imported. (Federal Statistical Office, as of: 2021) Around 98,000 tons came from the field and around 34,000 tons from strawberry cultivation under glass.

Strawberry yes, but not from far away

So if strawberries – then one from here and then a strawberry grown with rainwater, fertilized organically with compost from our own cultivation and picked up by bike. Of course, the most sustainable strawberries come from our own garden. The main strawberry harvest season begins in May and lasts until the end of July.

Cultivated area has decreased in recent years

This is exactly what Sylvia Schiesser, spokeswoman for the Berlin-Brandenburg Horticultural Association, emphasizes: the ecological balance of strawberries grown in Brandenburg. Schiesser also emphasizes that the strawberries grown here can only grow here and mature as marketable products if the strawberry farmers invest. The trend is rough, as the statistics show, that the area under cultivation for strawberries in Germany and in Brandenburg has grown over the past decade, but has gradually decreased again in the last five or six years – also in Brandenburg. For Sylvia Schiesser, one of the explanations is that economic cultivation in the region requires funds that not everyone can raise: “Sufficient water, better frost protection in spring, protective covers, the use of beneficial insects, such as bumblebees – all that is also associated with investments.” The logic of the strawberry business for regional producers is: “Fewer people are growing, because if you want to exist, you have to expand and diversify. That’s how the business gets the necessary basis.”

The regional product is a little more expensive – but richer in vitamins