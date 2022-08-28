Listen to the audio version of the article

«The“ holy ”rain of August did everything. It came like manna from heaven on the water-thirsty countryside. It has come at the right time, when the vineyard needs water to increase the weight of the grapes. But the working of the land by the Italian winemakers was also decisive. Thus, after months of drought and fears, we find ourselves with a surprising result: net of atmospheric catastrophes that can occur in September and October, the 2022 harvest could prove to be superior in quantity and perhaps even in quality compared to last year. “.

The president of the Italian wine union, Lamberto Frescobaldi, in recent weeks around the Italian vineyards he says he is optimistic about the 2022 harvest despite what many have called the worst water crisis of the last 500 years. «The rains in August that will continue next week have radically changed the scenario – explained Frescobaldi – producing a real“ kidney spurt ”of the grapes, with clusters that have increased in weight considerably. Few in Friuli had ever seen such a healthy Pinot Grigio. A difficult variety with a thin skin that deteriorates very easily, and which instead appears today in excellent condition. In these days Merlot is beginning to be harvested, which is the earliest variety among the reds and the feedback I receive from the territory is positive. The berries are healthy, with crunchy skins that make us look to the future with serenity. It must also be said that the hot and dry summer made it possible to minimize phytosanitary treatments. Production in 2022 will be almost entirely organic ».

Many saw Tuscany among the areas in greatest difficulty.

In the Bolgheri area we had 90 millimeters of water in August and today many producers claim that there is no shortage of water. In Montalcino we had rains but also some hailstorms that we would have spared. In the inland area of ​​Chianti Docg and Chianti Classico there has been some greater suffering but it is not a critical situation. In the Fiorentino a fortnight ago 132 millimeters of water came down. In short, there is no complain. Also because the rains will continue.

What does it mean that working the land was decisive?

Sicilian producers who have always been accustomed to dealing with water scarcity have a beautiful saying: “A tillage is equivalent to half a rain”. And so it is, because those who worked the land managed to get the soil to store water during the year and today they are doing well.

What kind of processing?

First two: delayed pruning and the contrast to grassing. Delayed pruning has been adopted by many to combat the spring frosts of recent years. Delayed pruning slows the vegetative cycle and protects the plant from frosts. However, the grapes need more light and time to ripen and are harvested later. And if in this extra time the rains also arrive, as is happening in recent weeks, then the bet is won.