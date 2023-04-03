On April 2, BYD announced its car sales data for March 2023.

Data Display,BYD Auto sold 207,080 vehicles in March, a year-on-year increase of 97.4%.

in:

13,312 passenger cars were exported

BYD brand Dynasty and Ocean sold 195,691 vehicles

Tengshi brand sold 10,398 vehicles

Interestingly, the sales of DM models (103,419) in March actually exceeded the sales of EV models (102,670). Although the sales of the two models are usually half and half, EVs tend to be a little more.

When BYD announces the specific model sales, the RMB 99,800 BYD Qin Plus DM-i Champion Edition should make a great contribution.

In January 2023, BYD Auto sold 151,341 vehicles; in February 2023, BYD Auto sold 191,664 vehicles. In addition to sales in March,BYD has sold more than 550,000 vehicles this year.

On March 29, BYD held its latest performance conference. Wang Chuanfu set up the Flag: BYD’s sales target is guaranteed to be 3 million vehicles in 2023, and it will strive to double to 3.6 million vehicles.

Based on 3 million vehicles, the remaining 9 months will complete sales of 2.45 million vehicles, which means that the average monthly sales will exceed 272,000 vehicles, which is not a big problem for BYD.

If it hits 3.6 million vehicles, the average monthly sales will be close to 339,000 vehicles.

How much do you think BYD will sell this year?